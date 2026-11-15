Coleen Nolan Reveals Romance With Ryan at 61

Coleen Nolan shares details of her new relationship with Ryan, 47. The singer discusses meeting him online, the age difference, and finding happiness after previous challenges.

Singer and television personality Coleen Nolan, known for her long-running career with The Nolans and as a regular on Loose Women, has confirmed she is in a loving relationship at age 61. The star, who has navigated significant personal challenges including two failed marriages and the tragic loss of two sisters, described the news of her new romance as much happier than her past experiences.

Romance Begins On Instagram

Coleen Nolan found love after a period of singlehood that followed the end of a three-year relationship in 2024. She initially tried dating apps and appeared on the Channel 4 show Celebs Go Dating, but found no success. Deciding to stop actively searching for romance, she shifted her mindset to let fate take its course, feeling content with her self-sufficient lifestyle now that her children are grown.

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In early May, Ryan appeared on Coleen Nolan's Instagram or, as her children described it, slid into her direct messages. She was initially intrigued by his message but did not think much of it at first. However, as they continued to exchange messages, she realized the connection was genuine and promising. To verify his identity and ensure he was not a scammer, she sent a voice note, which he replied with, establishing trust early in their digital correspondence.

Details Of The New Partner

Ryan is a programme manager in visual communication and styling at a London fashion college. Coleen Nolan felt reassured by the consistency of his stories about his job and life, noting that nothing he said gave her reason to doubt his authenticity. She appreciated that he seemed interested in her as a person rather than because of her fame on television.

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The couple spoke extensively during their first week of contact, with one conversation lasting five hours and 20 minutes non-stop. Coleen Nolan's home is a farm in Staffordshire, while Ryan lives just outside Brighton. This geographical distance did not hinder their connection, as they maintained frequent communication before arranging their first in-person meeting.

The First In-Person Meeting

Coleen Nolan arranged to meet Ryan in a Covent Garden pub while she was in London filming Loose Women. She had planned to meet him for just an hour for a drink, but the evening extended significantly. She felt nervous before the meeting, but six hours later, they were still together at the pub.

As they walked to the station for Ryan to catch his train home, the moment culminated in their first kiss. Coleen Nolan noted that she felt a strong connection, deciding that life was too short for pretense or playing games. Since that initial meeting, the couple has been together continuously, maintaining a low profile for two months before their relationship became public knowledge.

Public Reaction And Age Gap

A photographer captured images of Coleen Nolan and Ryan in Blackpool, prompting her to take control of her narrative by posting photos on Instagram. The post garnered 3.4 million views within four hours. Ryan remains comfortable with the public attention and has laughed off reports of a significant age gap between the couple.

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While some headlines suggested a 20-year age difference, Ryan is 47, making him 14 years younger than Coleen Nolan. She admitted to initially struggling with this age gap, feeling self-conscious about being a grandmother with four grandkids while her partner was only a teenager when she was born. However, she emphasized that they are very similar in lifestyle, avoiding alcohol and preferring activities like meals, cinema, and countryside walks.

Coleen Nolan balances her roles as a mum and grandma with her new life with Ryan, whom she describes as making her feel very lucky. Their relationship involves him visiting her farm in Staffordshire on weekends and spending time together when she is in London. Despite occasional playful teasing, such as him jokingly calling her nana, she finds joy in the companionship and stability this new chapter of her life provides.