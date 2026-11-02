Coleen Nolan Sells Staffordshire Farm and Moves to London for Ryan Brockbank

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan is selling her six-acre Staffordshire farm and re-homing her animals to move to London for boyfriend Ryan Brockbank.

Coleen Nolan has finalized the sale of her six-acre farm in Dilhorne, Staffordshire, marking the end of a significant chapter in her life as she prepares to move permanently to London. The 61-year-old Loose Women presenter confirmed the property transaction during Monday's episode of the ITV talk show, revealing that the decision was driven by both family changes and her growing romance with Ryan Brockbank.

Nolan explained that the primary catalyst for selling the estate was the departure of her daughter Ciara, who recently married Maxx and moved into their own home to start their independent lives. With Ciara now raising her one-year-old child separately, Nolan realized she could no longer manage the extensive labor required to maintain the sprawling rural property on her own.

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As part of the downsizing process, Nolan has arranged new homes for all her horses, ensuring they transition to suitable environments under new ownership. She clarified that while the larger livestock are being rehomed, the smaller animals including goats, ducks, and chickens will remain on the farm with the incoming buyers when the sale is fully completed.

The dogs and cats, however, are staying with Nolan and her 41-year-old boyfriend, Ryan Brockbank, as they transition to their new home in the capital. Nolan described Brockbank as a wonderful partner and adventure companion, emphasizing that starting this new life stage with him made the difficult decision to leave the farm easier to accept.

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A close friend of Nolan shared that she had been struggling to juggle her demanding television career with personal life and the rigorous demands of the farm. After heartfelt discussions with her family and Brockbank, she decided to put the property up for sale, noting that she is besotted with her new partner and did not want to be separated from him.

This relocation follows a series of high-profile relationships in Nolan's personal history. Prior to meeting Brockbank, she dated Michael Jones, a supermarket logistics manager she met on Tinder in 2021, ending that three-year relationship amicably to remain friends. This was her first romance since divorcing guitarist Ray Fensome, to whom she was married for ten years before separating in 2018.

Nolan also shares two sons, Shane Jnr and Jake Roche, with her former husband EastEnders actor Shane Richie, following their bitter separation in 1999 after his admission of infidelity. As she moves forward, Nolan remains focused on balancing her ongoing work on Loose Women with her new life in London alongside Brockbank.