Coleen Nolan Opens Up About Heartbreak and Loneliness on Celebs Go Dating

Coleen Nolan faces emotional turmoil on Celebs Go Dating after being rejected by her dates, while revealing her struggles with empty nest syndrome.

Coleen Nolan , the well-known presenter of Loose Women, found herself in an incredibly vulnerable position during a recent episode of the E4 reality series Celebs Go Dating .

While filming in the beautiful surroundings of Tenerife, the 61-year-old star was hoping to find a meaningful romantic connection with a compatible partner. However, the experience took a painful turn during the decision phase of the trip. Both of her potential matches, Steve and Andy, decided that they did not wish to pursue a relationship further.

This rejection left Coleen visibly shaken, as she struggled to hold back tears while facing the harsh reality that neither man wanted to see her again. The moment was particularly crushing because she truly believed there was a strong, genuine bond forming with Steve. The situation became even more awkward when dating expert Paul Carrick Brunson questioned Steve about the reasons behind his decision.

Steve admitted that while he and Coleen had an incredible emotional connection and hit it off from the very beginning, he felt that the essential sexual chemistry was simply missing. For Coleen, this was a devastating blow to her confidence. She expressed feeling mortified and wished the ground would open up to swallow her whole. When Steve suggested that they could perhaps remain friends, Coleen was quick to dismiss the idea with a sense of frustration.

She clarified that she did not join the program to expand her circle of male friendships, as she already has plenty of those in her life. Instead, her goal was to find a romantic partner to share her life with and end her period of solitude. Beyond the immediate disappointment of the failed dates, the episode provided a poignant look into the deeper personal struggles Coleen has been facing.

She spoke candidly about her experience with empty nest syndrome, a psychological state where parents feel profound sadness and loneliness after their children grow up and leave the family home. With her sons Shane and Jake, and her daughter Ciara, all now settled in their own lives and starting families of their own, Coleen admitted that the silence in her house had become overwhelming.

She recalled the initial bliss of having the house to herself, but described how that feeling rapidly transitioned into a deep sense of isolation. One of the most heartbreaking revelations was her admission that she struggled with the first Christmas spent decorating her home alone, which led her to realize she was not emotionally ready to face life as a single woman.

In a moment of raw honesty, Coleen also reflected on her long history of romantic failures and the patterns that seem to repeat in her life. Having been through two marriages and several subsequent relationships, she began to question if she is the primary obstacle in her own path to happiness. She confessed to a pattern of wanting a relationship, obtaining it, and then instinctively backing away or convincing herself that she does not actually want it.

This internal conflict has left her feeling confused and uncertain about her own desires. The dating experts on the show attempted to reassure her, promising to work through these emotional blocks and help her identify what she truly needs in a partner to find a man who is truly compatible with her personality. The episode highlights the universal struggle of dating later in life, especially when coupled with major life transitions like children leaving home.

Coleen's vulnerability resonated with many viewers, illustrating that even successful public figures face the same heartache and loneliness as anyone else. As the series continues, the focus remains on whether Coleen can overcome her fears and open her heart to someone new, or if the shadows of her past and the loneliness of her current home will continue to hinder her search for love.

The journey on Celebs Go Dating is not just about the dates themselves, but about the emotional growth and self-discovery that comes with facing one's insecurities on a global stage. By sharing her story, Coleen is shedding light on the realities of aging and the courage it takes to put oneself back out there after years of disappointment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coleen Nolan Celebs Go Dating Dating Empty Nest Syndrome Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Dual The Odyssey Characters Finally Confirmed By Christopher Nolan6 years of entertainment news experience with a BA in Film Studies.

Read more »

‘The Odyssey’: Christopher Nolan Confirms Lupita Nyong’o Playing Two RolesNolan explained why the gods aren't shown as Nyong’o's dual roles are confirmed, along with the A-list cast's budget accommodations.

Read more »

Christopher Nolan Explains Why He Wanted to Cast Travis Scott in ‘The Odyssey’Filmmaker Christopher Nolan cast Travis Scott in his upcoming film 'The Odyssey,' and he explained in a new interview.

Read more »

The Odyssey Isn’t Christopher Nolan’s Most Expensive Movie, But It’s His Most ImportantWhile The Odyssey may not be Christopher Nolan's most expensive movie, it is arguably his most important to date.

Read more »