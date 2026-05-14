Coleen Nolan Heartbreak on Celebs Go Dating as Dates Reject Her

Coleen Nolan opens up about her struggles with loneliness and empty nest syndrome after being rejected by her dates on the E4 show.

Coleen Nolan , the 61-year-old Loose Women star, faced a devastating moment on the latest episode of Celebs Go Dating . After spending time with two potential partners, Steve and Andy, the moment of truth arrived.

Neither man expressed a desire to continue the relationship. This left Coleen feeling completely mortified and visibly shaken, as she fought back tears while putting her head in her hands. She admitted to feeling like the ground should swallow her up, particularly because she believed she had established a genuine connection with Steve. The rejection was a public and painful blow for the television personality, who had entered the show with hopes of finding a lasting romantic partnership.

The dating expert, Paul Carrick Brunson, attempted to uncover the reason behind Steve's decision. Steve explained that while he and Coleen had an immediate and strong emotional bond, the physical spark was missing. He specifically mentioned that the sexual chemistry was not present, which served as the dealbreaker for him. Despite his suggestion that they could remain friends, Coleen was quick to shut down the idea.

She clarified that she did not join the program to expand her circle of male friends, as she already possesses many. This interaction highlighted the difficult divide between emotional compatibility and romantic attraction, leaving Coleen feeling hurt and questioning her appeal in the dating market. Her fellow castmates, including Gabby Allen and Professor Green, looked on as the tension unfolded. Beyond the immediate rejection, the episode delved deeper into Coleen's personal struggles.

She spoke candidly about her battle with empty nest syndrome, a term describing the sadness parents feel when their children leave home. With her sons, Shane and Jake, and her daughter, Ciara, all now settled and living independently, Coleen admitted to struggling with a profound sense of loneliness. She recounted the pain of spending her first Christmas decorating her home alone, which led to a realization that she was not ready to face life as a single woman.

This vulnerability added a layer of tragedy to her dating experience, as her search for love was fueled by a desire to fill the void left by her children's departure. Coleen also reflected on her history of romantic failures, including two marriages and several subsequent relationships. In a moment of raw honesty, she suggested that she might be the problem, noting a pattern where she desires a relationship but pulls away once she actually achieves it.

This psychological conflict has left her feeling confused about what she truly wants from a partner. She admitted that the effort of going out and dating has started to feel like work, adding to the exhaustion of her current emotional state. The experts on the show, including Anna, reassured her that her feelings were common and promised to continue working with her to find a compatible match who could provide the stability and affection she craves.

The show, which airs on E4, continues to provide a platform for celebrities to navigate the complexities of modern dating under the guidance of professional experts. For Coleen, the experience serves as both a challenge and a therapeutic journey. Her openness about her family dynamics, including her past marriage to Shane Richie and her relationship with Ray Fensome, gives viewers a glimpse into the private struggles of a public figure.

As she continues her journey in Tenerife, the focus remains on whether she can overcome her internal barriers and find a man who offers both the emotional connection and the physical chemistry she seeks. The emotional weight of her situation resonates with many viewers who have experienced similar transitions in their own family lives





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