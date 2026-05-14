Coleen Nolan Faces Heartbreak on Celebs Go Dating Amid Struggles with Empty Nest Syndrome

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan opens up about her loneliness and heartbreak after being rejected on the E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

The latest episode of the E4 reality series Celebs Go Dating has left Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan in a state of emotional turmoil. The 61-year-old television personality, who joined the show in hopes of finding a romantic partner in the scenic setting of Tenerife, experienced a crushing blow when her dates, Steve and Andy, decided they did not wish to pursue a relationship with her.

The moment was particularly painful for Coleen, who believed she had established a genuine connection with Steve. As the decision was revealed, the singer was seen fighting back tears and burying her face in her hands, expressing a deep sense of mortification. She admitted that she felt hurt and embarrassed, stating that she wished the ground would simply swallow her up in that moment of public rejection.

This experience highlighted the inherent risks of televised dating, where private vulnerabilities are exposed to a wide audience. During the debrief with dating expert Paul Carrick Brunson, the reasons for the rejection came to light. Steve explained that while he and Coleen had an incredible emotional bond and got along perfectly from the start, the necessary sexual chemistry was missing. This distinction between emotional compatibility and physical attraction proved to be the deciding factor for him.

While Steve suggested that they could potentially remain friends, this offer was met with a firm refusal from Coleen. She clarified that she did not enter the program to expand her circle of male friendships, as she already possesses many such platonic relationships. This interaction highlighted the vulnerability of the participants and the harsh reality of modern dating, where emotional resonance does not always translate into romantic spark.

Other cast members, including Love Island star Gabby Allen, watched the unfolding drama with a mixture of shock and sympathy, noting the awkwardness of Steve's attempt to soften the blow. Beyond the immediate heartbreak of the failed dates, Coleen has been remarkably candid about the personal struggles that led her to the show.

She revealed that she is currently battling empty nest syndrome, a poignant feeling of loss and loneliness that occurs when children grow up and move out of the family home. With her sons Shane and Jake and her daughter Ciara all having established their own lives and families, Coleen confessed that the silence of her home has become overwhelming.

While she initially enjoyed the freedom of a child-free house, the reality of spending holidays and decorating for Christmas alone has taken a significant emotional toll. She admitted that she is terrified of the prospect of being permanently alone, which has added a layer of desperation and anxiety to her search for love. This emotional state often makes the process of meeting new people feel daunting and exhausting.

In a reflective conversation with the dating experts, Coleen turned the lens on herself, wondering if she is the primary obstacle in her own romantic success. She discussed her complex history with relationships, including two previous marriages and subsequent partnerships, noting a recurring pattern where she pursues a relationship only to recoil once she achieves it. This internal conflict has left her confused about her own desires and needs.

The struggle to balance her professional life with the effort required for dating has also made the process feel like work rather than pleasure. Despite these setbacks, the dating experts on the show have pledged their continued support, promising to help her navigate her emotional hurdles and find a man who offers both the emotional stability and the chemistry she craves.

The episode serves as a raw look at the intersection of aging, parenthood, and the quest for companionship in the public eye





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