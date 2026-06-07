Coleen and Wayne Rooney unwind on a child‑free Ibiza beach holiday amid renewed Vardy drama

The Rooneys spent Saturday at Playa d'en Bossa, enjoying sun, sea and friends while former rival Rebekah Vardy released a statement reclaiming her narrative after a poorly received ITV documentary on their legal feud.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have taken a break from parenting duties and headed to the Spanish island of Ibiza for a child‑free getaway, joining a close circle of friends at the famous Playa d'en Bossa beach on Saturday.

The couple arrived in typical summer style, with Coleen opting for a bright pink and blue halter‑neck bikini that she paired with a matching mini skirt and a loose pink shirt. After a few moments on the sand, she slipped off the skirt and shirt, joined her girlfriends for a refreshing swim in the Mediterranean, and proudly showed off the deep tan that has already begun to develop under the island's strong sun.

Wayne, meanwhile, embraced the holiday vibe with a bold zig‑zag printed shirt and clashing printed shorts, completing his look with a baseball cap, sunglasses and a tray of drinks that he kept close as he relaxed on the beach and chatted with the group. Their relaxed demeanor and constant laughter suggested that the Rooneys were enjoying a rare moment of freedom after years of balancing high‑profile careers, media scrutiny and the demands of raising four sons - Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10 and Cass, 8 - who stayed home while their parents unwound on the island's famous party scene.

The sunny outing comes amid a fresh wave of drama involving Coleen Rooney's former rival, former footballer Rebekah Vardy. On Thursday night Vardy posted an emotional statement on Instagram, declaring that she was taking back control of her narrative after the harsh reception of her new ITV documentary. The three‑part series, which revisits the notorious "Wagatha Christie" libel case that ended with Vardy losing a high‑profile lawsuit to Coleen, was lambasted by critics for being dull and overly defensive.

In her post, Vardy wrote that she would no longer allow others to shape her story, emphasizing that the backlash only revealed her inner strength. She did not name anyone directly, but the timing of the statement, just after the documentary received two‑star reviews and was labelled "boring" by viewers on social media, made the connection obvious.

Fans of the saga took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their irritation, questioning why ITV would give Vardy a platform when the public has largely moved on from the scandal that dominated headlines in 2022. Some users pointed out that Coleen's legal victory had already settled the matter, while others expressed disappointment at the documentary's lack of new insight.

Despite the media frenzy, Coleen appeared completely at ease during the beach day, smiling and chatting with her friends while the sun set over the turquoise waters. Wayne, who was rarely seen without a drink in hand, seemed to enjoy the simple pleasures of sand, sea and sunshine, occasionally joining his wife for a quick splash before returning to the shade.

Their outfit choices and carefree attitude highlighted a deliberate shift from the intense public spotlight that has followed them for years. The Rooneys have been regular visitors to Ibiza for several summers, often choosing the island as a retreat where they can briefly escape the relentless paparazzi and enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle.

This latest trip underscores their desire to spend quality time together and with their inner circle, free from the pressures of fame and the lingering shadows of past controversies. The couple's public presence on the island, combined with Vardy's recent statements, adds another chapter to the ongoing narrative of celebrity culture, media battles, and the personal resilience required to navigate both





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