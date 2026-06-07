Coleen and Wayne Rooney Enjoy Kid-Free Ibiza Holiday Amid Rebekah Vardy's Doc Backlash

While Coleen Rooney relaxes on a beach trip to Ibiza with husband Wayne, her rival Rebekah Vardy faces harsh criticism for her new ITV reality show and issues a statement about reclaiming her narrative following their infamous libel battle.

Coleen Rooney , the former I'm A Celebrity star, and her husband Wayne are currently enjoying a child-free holiday in Ibiza. The couple spent Saturday at the famous Playa d'en Bossa beach with a group of friends, a location well-known as a regular haunt for them during their trips to the Spanish party island.

Coleen showcased her impressive tan in a glamorous pink and blue halterneck bikini, which she paired with a matching mini skirt and a loose pink shirt upon arrival. She later shed the skirt and shirt to enjoy a refreshing swim in the ocean alongside her girlfriends, beaming and chatting happily in the sunshine. Wayne embraced the holiday spirit with a bold zig-zag print shirt and clashing print shorts.

He remained mostly on the sand, clutching various drinks, chatting with his pals, and keeping cool under a baseball cap and sunglasses. The Rooneys have been visiting Ibiza for years, and in recent summers, they have taken kid-free trips away from their four sons: Kai (16), Klay (13), Kit (10), and Cass (8). Coleen's carefree weekend follows a significant public statement made by her long-term nemesis, Rebekah Vardy, on Thursday night.

Vardy, 44, posted on Instagram about reclaiming her voice after her new three-part ITV reality series received scathing reviews from critics. The show was widely panned as uninteresting, boring, and deeply dull, earning at most two stars out of five. In her statement, Vardy declared she was no longer willing to let others define her, stating, "What was meant to break me instead revealed my strength. My story belongs to me and I'm taking it back.

" She referenced enduring false narratives and a toll on her wellbeing, though she did not explicitly name Coleen or the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case, which has dominated her recent public life. That case concluded in 2022 with a decisive legal victory for Coleen, who had successfully sued Vardy for libel after accusing her of leaking false stories to the press.

Vardy's ITV documentary was intended to present her side of the story but barely mentioned the high-profile court battle, leaving viewers and critics frustrated. Many took to social media platform X to express their lack of interest, questioning why ITV was giving Vardy a platform after she had lost the case so comprehensively. Comments included, "I mean, Coleen Rooney wiped the floor with her in court, so why is ITV even giving Rebekah Vardy air time?

" and "BORING!!! " Fans are increasingly weary of the saga that dominated headlines in 2022. In the documentary, Vardy infamously stated that "hell will freeze over" before she would apologise to Coleen.

Meanwhile, Coleen appears to be moving on, enjoying a relaxed and sunny break in Ibiza with friends, seemingly unaffected by the ongoing media noise from her adversary's latest project





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Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney Ibiza Holiday Rebekah Vardy Wagatha Christie ITV Documentary Celebrity Feud

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