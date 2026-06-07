Coleen and Wayne Rooney Enjoy Kid-Free Ibiza Beach Day Amid Rebekah Vardy's Statement

Coleen Rooney shows off her tan in a pink bikini on a Ibiza beach with Wayne and friends, while her nemesis Rebekah Vardy posts a defiant statement after her reality show is panned by critics.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are enjoying a kid-free trip to Ibiza , hitting the beach with a group of pals on Saturday. The I'm A Celeb star showed off her impressive tan in a glam pink and blue halterneck bikini during the beach day at Playa d'en Bossa, a regular haunt for the Rooneys and their friends during their visits to the island.

Coleen accessorized with a matching mini skirt and a loose pink shirt, but later stripped off the cover-ups to enjoy a refreshing dip in the ocean with her girlfriends. Meanwhile, Wayne got into the holiday spirit sporting a bold zig-zag print shirt and clashing print shorts. He spent most of the time on the sand, clutching various drinks, chatting with his pals, and keeping cool with a baseball cap and shades.

The Rooneys have been holidaying in Ibiza for years, and in recent summers they have enjoyed kid-free trips without their four boys: Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, eight. Coleen looked relaxed and happy, beaming and chatting in the sunshine as she spent the day mostly with her female friends.

The couple's carefree weekend comes after Coleen's nemesis Rebekah Vardy posted a statement on Thursday night about reclaiming her voice after her new ITV reality show was savaged by critics. The WAG, 44, took to Instagram where she said she was not 'willing to let others define her' and that 'what was meant to break her instead revealed her strength.

' While she did not specifically name who or what situation she was referring to, the last few years of her life have been dominated by her libel battle with Coleen, which Rebekah lost. In her statement, Rebekah wrote: 'For so long I've stood back and allowed people to tear me down, create false narratives about who I am and tell a version of my story that was never mine.

I've stayed silent while assumptions were made, judgements were passed and misconceptions were spread. I know what I endured, I know the toll it took, and I know the strength it required to keep moving forward. I'm no longer willing to let others define me. I know who I am, what I've lived through, and the values I stand for.

Moving forward, I choose to speak for myself, stand in my truth, and leave behind the weight of opinions that were never rooted in reality. What was meant to break me instead revealed my strength. My story belongs to me and I'm taking it back.

' The statement came just after her new ITV reality show was savaged by critics in a series of lacklustre reviews on Wednesday. During the three-part series, Rebekah insisted 'hell will freeze over' before she apologises to Coleen following their bitter feud. Fans hoping for more details about the famous 'Wagatha Christie' libel case were disappointed, as it was barely mentioned.

Viewers claimed the series was 'uninteresting and boring,' and critics agreed, awarding it at most two stars out of five and calling it 'very bad, very boring and deeply dull.

' On social media, users expressed frustration, with one writing: 'I mean, Coleen Rooney wiped the floor with her in court, so why is ITV even giving Rebekah Vardy air time? #TheVardys' Another added: 'BORING!!! All the people interested in watching the Vardy documentary.

' Despite the backlash, Rebekah remains defiant, while Coleen continues to enjoy her holiday in Ibiza, soaking up the sun and quality time with friends





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