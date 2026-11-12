Cole Young’s Gold Glove Raises One Question About Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Fit With Mariners

Okay, hear us out. The Mariners should call Jazz Chisholm Jr. and ask him about playing third base. Cole Young just won an AL Gold Glove at second and hit 17 ho

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after hitting a single in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecttheir guy at the keystone. It’s a welcome change. And for a Mariners team that put up the third-fewest runs in baseball, the chance to add Chisholm on a short deal deserves more than just a quick glance.would get more than two years and raised the possibility of putting an opt-out on the second year that would let him test the market again.

Also read Dominic Cooper, Stephen Fry, Finn Cole Set For Falklands Comedy

The Yankees also passed on making him a qualifying offer, which says a lot. So Seattle could actually sign him without surrendering a draft pick. A short deal could still be expensive, especially if enough clubs see the same opportunity. They should at least find out what the going rate is for a guy coming off a season where he slashed .231/.312/.399.

Chisholm played 45 regular-season games at third for the Yankees in 2024 and another 29 in 2025. He considered second the more natural fit and thought he was done at third before Aaron Boone asked him to go back. That gives Seattle a reason to ask. A full season at third while trying to rebuild his free-agent market is a bigger commitment than filling in there for Boone.

Advertisement

Brendan Donovan makes the fit more interesting. He opened last season as Seattle’s everyday third baseman, and has solid experience in corner outfield spots. If Chisholm takes third and Donovan has regular at-bats in left, Seattle can get both bats in the lineup and still give Donovan starts on the dirt. The overlap gets harder to justify if the Mariners already have a better answer in left.

Let’s say they actually sign Seiya Suzuki. Then this argument doesn’t work because they’re paying for a new third baseman while taking at-bats away from Donovan. The front office should be able to name who loses those at-bats before it makes an offer.

However, it’s still worth the conversation. Teruaki Sato was easy to picture in Seattle. The Mariners could have added the reigning Central League Triple Crown winner to a corner outfield spot and kept Brendan Donovan at third. But according to Seattle Times reporting from the GM meetings, the Mariners aren’t expected to pursue Sato.

There’s a version of this where Chisholm plays his preferred position at the keystone. If Colt Emerson needs more time in Tacoma, Young could slide to shortstop and Chisholm could take second. Young came up playing both spots. The idea has enough merit to give him some reps there in camp, and having that option could matter over a long season.

We’d keep it in our back pocket. If Emerson hits a rough patch in May, we’d give him room to work through it. If he needs an extended stint in Tacoma and Young shows he can make the throws from deep in the hole consistently, then there’s a real conversation. A Gold Glove at second tells us how much we’d be giving up at that spot.

Advertisement

Seattle would need to see what Young can give it at short before counting on the switch for months at a time. Dubón gives Seattle a simpler answer if the biggest concern is what they’re going to do about shortstop in 2027. He opened 2026 as Atlanta’s starter there, logged time at third and in the outfield, and won his third utility Gold Glove.

He also hits right-handed, which would give the Mariners another way to write the lineup around Young, Emerson and Donovan. We’d lean Dubón if Seattle is spending that money to protect itself at shortstop. But that still leaves the question of where the extra runs come from. Chisholm went from 31 homers and 31 steals in 2025 to 19 homers and 41 steals with a .711 OPS in 2026.

We’d be paying for a chance at the power coming back, with enough speed to make a difference in the meantime. That’s an upside play worth taking seriously after the season we just watched. , and see what a short deal with an opt-out would cost. If Jazz wants second base from day one, we’d lean toward Dubón for the shortstop coverage and keep Young where he won his Gold Glove.

If Jazz is good with third and the price is right, we’d make an offer. Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division. He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va.

, and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game. When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.