Cole Wagner Returns to Baseball at Penn State After Taking Time Away to Re-evaluate Priorities

Cole Wagner, a former standout baseball player at the University of Georgia and Red Land High School, has joined the Penn State baseball team after a year away from the sport. Wagner chose to step away to focus on his mental health and personal growth, completing his finance degree and spending time with his fiancé. He is now excited to return to baseball and contribute to Penn State's success under Coach Gambino.

Cole Wagner , a talented baseball player known for his powerful swing, is returning to the sport after a year away. Wagner, who gained national recognition at age 12 for his performance in the Little League World Series, went on to achieve success at Red Land High School, winning a state title and earning recognition as a potential MLB draft pick.

He then played two seasons at the University of Georgia before deciding to step away from baseball to re-evaluate his priorities and manage the pressure associated with the sport. During his time off, Wagner completed his finance degree at Georgia and spent time with his fiancé, Paige Richards. Now, as a graduate student at Penn State's World Campus, Wagner is excited to begin a new chapter in his baseball career. He believes the program's positive direction under Coach Gambino and the supportive culture will help him thrive. Wagner expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play for Penn State and the chance to contribute to the team's success. Wagner recognizes that while baseball remains important, it is no longer the sole defining aspect of his identity. His time away from the sport allowed him to gain a broader perspective and appreciate other aspects of his life. He is now focused on enjoying the game and being present in the moment, regardless of the outcome. Wagner is eager to see where his journey takes him, whether it's on the baseball field or in other pursuits





