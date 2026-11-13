Cole Tomas Allen faces terrorism charge in White House correspondents' dinner shooting

The dinner was held April 25 at the Washington Hilton, where Trump was in attendance.

CNN has obtained a photo of the suspected gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, involved in Saturday's shooting at the hotel hosting the White House Correspondents' dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, faces a new terrorism charge in connection with a shooting at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, according to a superseding indictment unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court. The indictment adds one count of act of terrorism while armed, related to the attempted first-degree murder of President Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced. Allen faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

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Allen was previously charged with attempting to assassinate the president, assaulting a federal officer or employee with a deadly weapon, transporting a firearm and ammunition across state lines with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The dinner was held April 25 at the Washington Hilton, where Trump was in attendance.

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Shortly after 8:30 p.m., prosecutors allege, Allen ran through a magnetometer at a Secret Service checkpoint on the hotel’s Terrace Level and headed toward stairs leading to the ballroom. Allen allegedly fired a 12-gauge shotgun, striking a Secret Service officer once in the chest. The officer fired five shots at Allen, who fell and was restrained by law enforcement. Allen was not shot but suffered a minor knee injury, according to the indictment.

At the time of his arrest, Allen had a shotgun with a spent cartridge in the barrel, a .38-caliber pistol, ammunition, two knives and four daggers, along with holsters, sheaths, needle-nose pliers and wire cutters, prosecutors said. Semmes moves closer to creating its own school system with census, $4.2M land purchaseBaldwin County Public Schools earned its first A on Alabama’s state report card, with a score of 92 — up three points from last year’s 89.