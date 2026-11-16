Country star Cole Swindell has officially joined Make Wake Music Group, partnering with founder Josh Wright. This move supports his new album Girl Dad and upcoming tour schedule.

Country music performer Cole Swindell has officially joined the roster of Make Wake Music Group, a partnership that signals a new professional chapter for the Grammy-winning artist. The announcement confirms that Swindell has transitioned his management and publishing representation to the firm, which is co-founded by DJ and producer Kaskade and manager Josh Wright.

This strategic alignment is designed to support the release of Swindell's latest project, the album Girl Dad, while navigating the next phases of his touring and recording career.

Core Career Milestones and Recent Achievements

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Swindell enters this new relationship with a robust catalog of hits and significant industry recognition. His song She Had Me at Heads Carolina spent four weeks at number one on the Country Airplay chart. In 2023, he won three ACM Awards, including single of the year and song of the year. These accolades highlight his dual role as both a performing artist and a prolific songwriter. The move to Make Wake comes as he prepares to promote his recent album and continue his successful Last Time I Checked Tour.

Statements from Artist and Management

Swindell expressed strong enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating that he could not be more excited to join the Make Wake family. He thanked his fans and supporters for his career progress so far. Swindell noted that he still feels there is significant potential ahead for his artistic growth. He described himself as fired up for this next chapter and eager to work with the Make Wake team. This sentiment reflects his desire to evolve his sound and reach new audiences.

Company Vision and Strategic Integration

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Josh Kappy, co-founder of Make Wake, described Swindell as an artist who leaves a lasting mark on the genre. Kappy praised Swindell's incredible catalog of hits and his undeniable connection with fans. He highlighted Swindell's talent as a songwriter who has helped shape modern country music. Kappy called the signing a monumental moment for the company. He emphasized that Make Wake intends to match the trust Swindell placed in them with creativity and relentless determination.

Future Tours and Global Performance Plans

The partnership will also support Swindell's extensive international touring schedule. He is scheduled to perform at C2C: Country to Country in March. Additionally, he will appear at Wallen's Sand in My Boots Festival in May. These events represent key opportunities to engage with global audiences. The integration with Make Wake provides access to Kaskade's production expertise and global network. This support structure aims to elevate Swindell's live performances and recording projects.

Management Approach and Long-Term Goals

Josh Wright, co-founder of Make Wake, emphasized a listener-focused approach to management. He stated that his focus is to listen closely to Swindell and understand his creative vision. Wright noted that the team is built around Swindell's needs every day. He expressed excitement about working with Swindell, Kappy, and Kaskade. This collaborative model seeks to ensure that Swindell's artistic direction remains central to all business decisions. The goal is to help him build upon his extraordinary legacy and achieve even greater heights in his career.