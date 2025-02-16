Cole's Recommendation Lands Matzek with Yankees

Gerrit Cole's friendship with Tyler Matzek proved to be a valuable asset for the New York Yankees, as Cole's recommendation led to the signing of the struggling left-handed pitcher. Matzek's journey to the Yankees involved a chain of events sparked by Cole's observation of Matzek's improved pitching and a simple text message to Brian Cashman. However, Matzek faces a significant challenge to reclaim his former glory, having endured a series of setbacks including Tommy John surgery and a poor performance with the Atlanta Braves.

TAMPA — Gerrit Cole was preparing for a season, throwing bullpens at UC-Irvine, when he added professional scout to his ledger. Cole had known Tyler Matzek for a long time. Bring up the name and Cole notes that Matzek had struck him out twice in high school in their shared Orange County youth. Now, he noticed the life on Matzek’s pitches, the incorporation of a new two-seamer that the two would chat about, and he knew the Yankees would love to add a lefty reliever.

So the Yankees ace asked Matzek if he could recommend him to the Yankees. Sure, why not, Matzek figured. And this chain began: Cole texted Brian Cashman to vouch for what he was seeing and sent along some video of Matzek throwing that got distributed to all the right people in the organization, which led to scout J.T. Stotts watching Matzek and, shortly afterward, the signing of a minor league contract. Now, let’s discuss the mountain to climb: Matzek had Tommy John surgery in October 2022, missed the 2023 season, had a 9.90 ERA in 11 appearances with the Braves last year, went to the IL with elbow inflammation and was traded as mainly a financial counterweight to. He never pitched for the Giants, and then never pitched for the Braves when they brought him back after he was released by San Francisco.





