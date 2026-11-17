Yellowstone star Cole Hauser's American Outlaw Entertainment is partnering with Constantin Film to adapt the true-crime memoir Code Name: Pale Horse by Scott Payne and Michelle Shephard.

Actor Cole Hauser, known for his tenure on the hit series Yellowstone, is expanding his portfolio through his production company, American Outlaw Entertainment. The actor has announced a new partnership with Constantin Film to develop a film adaptation of the bestselling true-crime memoir, Code Name: Pale Horse. This project marks a significant step in Hauser's efforts to produce content beyond his acting roles.

Production Partnership Details

The collaboration between American Outlaw Entertainment and Constantin Film focuses on bringing the non-fiction narrative to the screen. The production deal centers on the memoir written by Scott Payne and Michelle Shephard. This strategic alliance aims to translate the complex true-story elements into a cinematic experience that aligns with the gritty tone often associated with Sheridan's television universe.

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Core Narrative and Infiltration Story

The memoir Code Name: Pale Horse recounts the dangerous experiences of Scott Payne, who infiltrated the neo-Nazi white supremacist group known as The Base in Georgia. The narrative details the high-stakes nature of underground intelligence gathering and the personal risks involved in dismantling hate groups from within. This historical account provides a compelling backdrop for a dramatic adaptation.

Payne's investigative work extended beyond his time with The Base to include a two-year assignment referred to as Operation Roadkill. During this period, he successfully infiltrated the Outlaws Motorcycle Club located in Massachusetts. These operations required significant courage and strategic planning, forming the backbone of the story that American Outlaw Entertainment intends to produce.

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Hauser's Career Trajectory and Projects

Hauser has long been a recognized figure in the industry, appearing in notable films such as Good Will Hunting and Olympus Has Fallen before his rise to fame. His role as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone and its upcoming spin-off Dutton Ranch has solidified his status as a leading man in television. The actor continues to balance his acting commitments with his production ventures through American Outlaw Entertainment.

The announcement of the Code Name: Pale Horse adaptation coincides with Hauser's involvement in other major television projects. He is currently set to star in the second season of Dutton Ranch on Paramount Plus. This dual focus on acting and producing highlights his growing influence in the entertainment sector. The project fits within the broader landscape of brutal, complicated narratives built on power and survival.

Upcoming Television Developments

While Hauser focuses on this new production deal, the Yellowstone franchise continues to expand its presence on streaming platforms. The spin-off series Dutton Ranch brings veteran cast members back to explore new storylines. These developments indicate a sustained interest in the universe created by Taylor Sheridan, with Hauser playing a central role in its continuation.