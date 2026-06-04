Cole Hauser Lost Weight Due to Extreme Heat While Filming Dutton Ranch

Cole Hauser has complained about losing too much weight while filming his Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch, in Texas due to extreme heat. The show's director, Christina Alexandra Voros, confirmed that it was around 106 degrees for the first week of filming, and the crew and cast faced various weather conditions, including an ice storm.

Cole Hauser has complained he lost too much weight while filming his Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch in Texas . That's because they shot the show when it was 106 degrees in the Lone Star state, said the actor, who plays Rip Wheeler on the popular series.

Too much heat meant he didn't have an appetite. And that was a problem for his character Wheeler, who is known for looking beefy. Cole Hauser has complained he lost too much weight while filming his Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch in Texas That's because they filmed when it was 106 degrees in the Lone Star state, said the actor, who plays Rip Wheeler on the popular series.

Seen with Kelly Reilly Season one of the Dutton Ranch series was filmed entirely on location in North-Central Texas, which is far from the cool mountains of Montana where Yellowstone was shot. The Dutton Ranch characters also can't take the heat. Kelly Reilly's tough-as-nails Beth Dutton complained in the first episode that it was crazy hot even at night in Texas as she woke up sweating. Dutton Ranch director Christina Alexandra Voros backed up what Hauser said.

When filming began on the spinoff series, it was 'around 106 degrees for the first week that we were shooting,' she confirmed to People.

'We finished the show in March and we got shut down for four days because of an ice storm. So we had every weather emoji over the course of shooting this,' she said.

'Our crew is really intrepid. Our cast is really intrepid. We got through all of it, but it wasn't easy.

' As far as starring on his own show, Hauser is happy to have more screen time, he told People. Too much heat meant he didn't have an appetite. And that was a problem for his character Wheeler, who is known for looking beefy.

Seen with Reilly in May Here Wheeler and Dutton are seen enjoying Montana before moving to Texas 'It was more responsibility, to be quite honest, which I think Kelly and I took on and enjoyed, for the most part,' Hauser said. The Dutton Ranch focuses on married couple Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.

They gamble everything on a new life in South Texas, but the promise of building a future far from the ghosts of Yellowstone quickly collides with new realities and a rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. Also on the show is Finn Little who plays their adopted son Carter. Last year Hauser said he was overjoyed to pick up his character where Yellowstone ended.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: 'Kelly and I are focused on relationship and our love together, and what we're going to get into,' he said. 'I'm excited just like everybody else.





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