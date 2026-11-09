Cole Hauser Develops FBI Thriller Pale Horse Based on Scott Payne Memoir

Cole Hauser produces and may star in FBI thriller Pale Horse based on retired agent Scott Payne's memoir. Deadline reports Constantin Film partnership for the project.

Actor Cole Hauser is expanding his professional portfolio beyond the acclaimed neo-Western genre with a new project titled Pale Horse. This upcoming FBI action thriller is currently in development and is based on the memoir of retired agent Scott Payne. The announcement highlights a significant shift in Hauser's career trajectory as he moves from television drama to high-stakes cinematic storytelling.

The Dutton Ranch Connection Continues

Hauser recently concluded a major chapter in his career by reprising his role as fixer Rip Wheeler across all five seasons of Yellowstone. The Taylor Sheridan hit series officially ended in 2024 after running for multiple seasons. Despite this conclusion, Hauser is maintaining his presence in the franchise universe. He appeared in Dutton Ranch alongside Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton. Paramount+ has confirmed that the spin-off series will return for a second season. This ongoing commitment to the Dutton storyline provides a steady platform while Hauser develops his independent film projects.

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Plot Details And Source Material

The film adaptation focuses on Code Name: Pale Horse, a book authored by Scott Payne and Michelle Shephard. The narrative chronicles Payne's twenty-eight year career as an undercover agent. It details his infiltration of some of the most violent movements within the United States. Payne's undercover operations included time spent with the Georgia neo-Nazi white supremacist group The Base. He also infiltrated the Outlaws Motorcycle Club among other dangerous organizations. The story explores how Payne survived amidst criminal rivalries and constant suspicion. It also examines the impact of his work on his marriage and his faith. The memoir reveals a world of constant danger and high stakes deception.

Production Team And Creative Roles

Constantin Film is partnering on the production of the thriller. Cole Hauser will serve as a producer for the film. He is also considered for the starring role. Randall Batinkoff is writing the screenplay and producing the project. Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film holds a producer role as well. Scott Payne and Constantin's Oliver Berben are executive producers. This combination of talent aims to bring the true story to life with authenticity. The team is focused on capturing the intensity of the original memoir.

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Statements From Key Stakeholders

Hauser expressed strong enthusiasm for the material in a public statement. He described Scott Payne as a real-life hero. Hauser noted that Payne possesses the moxie and edge required to risk his life fighting evil. He stated that he is looking forward to producing the movie. He also mentioned the desire to bring Payne's story to the screen. Robert Kulzer released a separate statement praising the novel. He called the book revealing, terrifying, and unbelievable. Kulzer highlighted Payne's willingness to jeopardize everything to subvert dangerous neo-Nazi groups. He referred to Payne as the Hillbilly Donnie Brasco. The statement emphasized the triumphs and setbacks of the undercover operations.

Future Steps For The Project

The project is currently in the active development phase. No release date has been announced yet. The production team is focused on finalizing the screenplay and production details. Hauser's involvement as both producer and potential star adds significant weight to the project. The collaboration between Hollywood talent and real-life law enforcement experience creates a unique dynamic. The film aims to highlight the unseen dangers faced by undercover agents. Fans of both the actor and true crime stories are anticipating further updates.