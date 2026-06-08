Cole Haan to Offer Full Men’s Collection for Spring

Cole Haan unveils its first full men's apparel collection for spring 2027, featuring tailored suits, sportswear, and lifestyle pieces.

Although the footwear brand has long offered complementary leather outerwear and accessories, it will begin offering a full men’s tailored clothing and sportswear collection for spring 2027 as it works to evolve into more of a lifestyle brand.

, which has been owned by Apax Partners since 2012, has signed a license with Icon Luxury Group to manufacture and market the collection. Icon works with high-end brands including Balmain, Canali, Armani, Scotch & Soda, Boss, Etro, Kenzo and others. Women Who Rock: Crocs SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Carly Gomez on the Importance of Showing Up.

“We already have bags, outerwear, belts, small leather goods. But this is the first time we will have a full menswear line. ” The outerwear is licensed to G-III.

“Icon is a phenomenal partner: great infrastructure, great retail relationships,” Patt added. “And they have a fully dedicated team to Cole Haan. ” The collection is being created through a “three-tiered approach,” he said.

First up are lightweight tailored suits and blazers, trousers and dress shirts. Then there’s the sportswear component with polos, sweaters, sport shirts, hoodies and sweats.

Finally there are what Patt called “lifestyle extension” products such as swimwear. Prices will fall into the accessible luxury range with polos retailing for around $98 and suits at $895.

“It’s really about creating one versatile wardrobe for him — something that can really fit every occasion within his life, without compromising the style or the comfort within the line. ” He said that 40 percent of the products Cole Haan sells globally today are sneakers, indicating the change in consumer behavior.

“The work is turning out beautifully,” Patt said of the menswear collection. “It just aligns with the ethos of who we are. As a brand — especially on the men’s side —we’ve always pioneered that space between style and innovation through comfort. We’re actually going to celebrate our 100th anniversary in 2028 and that has always been a part of who we are.

When you think about this moment in time in terms of apparel for men, there’s a real inflection point happening. It’s not just about performance. Guys are looking to elevate their game, they’re looking for something more refined, and that is the sweet spot. It’s true to us, it’s authentic to the brand, and it’s really the competitive advantage for us.

” The collection will be sold direct-to-consumer — Cole Haan has a fleet of more than 600 stores globally as well as a robust online presence — and it will also be offered to longtime Cole Haan wholesale customers such as Nordstrom,and Amazon.

“These are trusted premium partners for us,” Patt said. “They get us, they know the space we sit in, they know our guy. ” Within its own stores, Cole Haan will have to do some shuffling to fit the new collection into the mix.

“That’s something we’re going to build into over time,” he said. “But this is a long-term proposition for us. ”that launched this spring.

“It’s early days for us, but what’s great about golf apparel is that we filed for the first golf patent for the brand in 1947. So golf was a natural extension, very much like the new menswear launch.

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