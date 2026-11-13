Cole Davison: Police say no threat to public as they search for 17-year-old

Police are searching urgently for missing teen Cole Davison, who went missing in Massachusets on Wednesday night.

Police have launched an urgent search for missing 17-year-old Cole Davison, who was last seen in Needham, Massachusetts on Wednesday night. According to a Public Safety Alert seen by Newsweek, Davison was last seen at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, wearing a blue and gold flannel jacket near 1000 South Street, close to his family home.

A search was launched following concerns for his safety. First responders, including police and fire departments from Needham and surrounding towns, have since launched a search for the missing teen. Officers first patrolled the area on foot and bicycles, before deploying drones and canine teams. A rescue boat was later dispatched to search the nearby Charles River, while a helicopter has been scouring the county area.

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“The Needham Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating Cole Davison, from Needham,” Police Chief John Schlittler told reporters. “Cole went missing last night and we are worried about his safety. With the incoming weather we’re looking for the community’s help to help us assist in locating him. ” Police have stressed that Davison is not armed, has made no threats towards anyone, and it is not considered a danger to the public.

Following his disappearance, two amber emergency alerts were sent to phones in the local area on Thursday asking residents to keep an eye out for him. Police requested that locals do not attempt to join the search party.

"The public is asked not to self-deploy or enter the search area, as doing so can interfere with thermal imaging technology and delay search efforts," Needham Police said in a statement on Facebook. “Every heat signature detected must be investigated and verified,” they added. “Additional people entering the search area can significantly slow down these efforts and divert valuable resources away from locating Cole.

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” Numerous residents have reported seeing Davison on local train lines prior to his disappearance, approaching passengers and asking them if they plan to go to Church on Sunday. Others have claimed he is a Christian missionary, although these claims are unverified. Newsweek has reached out to Needham Police Department via Facebook to ask if they have verified or reviewed camera footage for these reported sightings.

Students and faculty at Needham High School, where Davison attended as a senior, were also informed of his disappearance. Some listened for updates on the police scanner in real-time, the Needham Observer reported. Superintendent Dan Gutekanst confirmed to the outlet that Davison was a student at the school but had no further information to share. Schlittler confirmed the search will continue throughout the weekend, despite a forecast of poor weather.

Although rain and wind may ground the drone team, search teams on foot will persist despite the bad weather.

“If anybody has any information, we ask them to call the Needham Police at 781-444-1212,” Schlittler told reporters. “Thank you. ” He did not take questions. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Ben Kelly and Cristina Diciu.

, Davison was last seen at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, wearing a blue and gold flannel jacket near 1000 South Street, close to his family home. A search was launched following concerns for his safety.

First responders, including police and fire departments from Needham and surrounding towns, have since launched a search for the missing teen. Officers first patrolled the area on foot and bicycles, before deploying drones and canine teams. A rescue boat was later dispatched to search the nearby Charles River, while a helicopter has been scouring the county area.

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“The Needham Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating Cole Davison, from Needham,” Police Chief John Schlittler told reporters. “Cole went missing last night and we are worried about his safety. With the incoming weather we’re looking for the community’s help to help us assist in locating him. ” Police have stressed that Davison is not armed, has made no threats towards anyone, and it is not considered a danger to the public.

Following his disappearance, two amber emergency alerts were sent to phones in the local area on Thursday asking residents to keep an eye out for him. Police requested that locals do not attempt to join the search party.

"The public is asked not to self-deploy or enter the search area, as doing so can interfere with thermal imaging technology and delay search efforts," Needham Police said in a statement on Facebook. “Every heat signature detected must be investigated and verified,” they added. “Additional people entering the search area can significantly slow down these efforts and divert valuable resources away from locating Cole.

” Numerous residents have reported seeing Davison on local train lines prior to his disappearance, approaching passengers and asking them if they plan to go to Church on Sunday. Others have claimed he is a Christian missionary, although these claims are unverified.has reached out to Needham Police Department via Facebook to ask if they have verified or reviewed camera footage for these reported sightings.

Students and faculty at Needham High School, where Davison attended as a senior, were also informed of his disappearance. Some listened for updates on the police scanner in real-time, the Superintendent Dan Gutekanst confirmed to the outlet that Davison was a student at the school but had no further information to share. Schlittler confirmed the search will continue throughout the weekend, despite a forecast of poor weather.

Although rain and wind may ground the drone team, search teams on foot will persist despite the bad weather.

“If anybody has any information, we ask them to call the Needham Police at 781-444-1212,” Schlittler told reporters. “Thank you. ” He did not take questions.