Cole Brothers: Chelsea Must Keep Stars Amid Uncertainty

Ashley and Joe Cole analyze Chelsea's pivotal decisions under Xabi Alonso, stressing the importance of retaining Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella, and other key talents despite external interest and a business-focused ownership model.

Ashley Cole and Joe Cole , former Chelsea and England teammates, now podcast partners, discuss the future of key Chelsea players under new manager Xabi Alonso .

The core group includes Cole Palmer, Reece James, and Moises Caicedo, with the futures of Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella uncertain as both are at the World Cup with Argentina and Spain respectively, attracting interest from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona. The Coles reflect on their own experiences with transfers after World Cups, emphasizing the need to focus on performance during the tournament.

Ashley, who worked with Fernandez and Cucurella as an assistant at Chelsea, argues they should be kept to build a trophy-chasing squad, comparing to Arsenal and Liverpool's models. Joe questions whether Alonso truly holds 'manager' powers or if it's a PR move, and criticizes Chelsea's shift to a profit-first mentality under current ownership, stating no player is untouchable.

Both insist Cucurella is a crucial top performer who should be retained, alongside other assets like Palmer and Joao Pedro, warning against constantly chasing replacements. Their synergy, forged over years playing together, now fuels their podcast 'Could It Be Magic? ' and a new spin-off, blending friendship with football analysis





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Chelsea Xabi Alonso Enzo Fernandez Marc Cucurella Transfer Premier League World Cup Ashley Cole Joe Cole Podcast Football Club Strategy

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