Cold weather expected across Central Ohio for busy weekend of events and Buckeye football

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Rain is expected to ease overnight, but a few showers could linger into Friday.

“Temperatures definitely have dropped a lot in the last couple of days. We were actually just talking about it, it seemed to come out of nowhere,” said Charlie Riddle, a Columbus resident. The Columbus area is expecting temperatures in the upper 30s Friday morning, with a high only in the low 40s.

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“Glad we winterized the boat. I did not know it was going to get that cold. I got to bring the plants inside,” said Kiel Stephens, a Columbus resident. Friday night, temperatures could drop to around freezing, just as people head to Easton for the Grand Illumination.

It is an outdoor event, so people will want to dress for the cold and bring an extra layer. Buckeye fans should also plan on a cold start Saturday. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, but a high only in the mid 40s.

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“This is football weather, I think this is what everyone loves, so throwing sweatshirts and jeans would be good,” said Logan Shields, a Buckeye fan. Plan ahead and give yourself time for the drive, check the latest conditions before you head out, and bundle up for the outdoor events ahead. While people are getting ready for colder weather, AAA says do not forget to prepare your car for winter months and make sure to check your car batteries.

Check those tires and check the tread depth on those. That is really important when you are driving on snow or ice this winter. Also make sure that they are inflated properly because under inflated tires could also impact your traction. Check your fluids.

Make sure you check the antifreeze levels. Check and make sure you have a winter grade windshield washer fluid as well. Visibility is so important in the winter months, especially when you're driving through snow and ice. So check those windshield wipers.

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