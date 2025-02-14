Cold Weather Cripples U.S. Retail Sales, Despite Strong Economic Indicators

U.S. retail sales took a sharp downturn last month due to unseasonably cold weather, impacting sales at car dealerships and most other stores. The decline, larger than economists predicted, raises questions about consumer spending patterns amid rising costs. However, steady hiring and wage growth suggest a resilient economy.

U.S. retail sales experienced a significant decline last month, largely attributed to unseasonably cold weather that kept consumers indoors. This weather pattern negatively impacted sales at car dealerships and most other retail outlets. The drop, a larger decrease than economists anticipated and the steepest since January 2024, follows two months of healthy sales growth. January's average temperature, the lowest recorded since 1988, particularly affected the South, leading to a 2.

8% plummet in auto dealer sales and sharp declines at furniture stores, home and garden centers. Even the usually robust online retail sector saw a 1.9% decrease. However, sales did increase at general merchandise stores, encompassing major retailers like Walmart and Target, as well as restaurants and bars. This suggests that while consumer spending was impacted by the weather, other sectors of the economy remain relatively strong. Recent surveys conducted by the Conference Board and the University of Michigan indicate a resilient consumer sentiment. Furthermore, steady hiring and wage growth point to an expanding economy. Last week's government report highlighting a stable unemployment rate, despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation through higher interest rates, further supports this view. While the economy shows signs of strength, rising costs, particularly in groceries driven by increasing egg prices, could be putting pressure on shoppers.





