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Cold temperatures with calmer and milder weather ahead

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Cold temperatures with calmer and milder weather ahead
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NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much clearer conditions have moved through across the region with snow flurries potentially left over in the San Juan Mountains. Patchy fog may develop in northern and western areas which are mostly around or below freezing, so elevated or colder surfaces may be icy.

- Much clearer conditions have moved through across the region with snow flurries potentially left over in the San Juan Mountains. Patchy fog may develop in northern and western areas which are mostly around or below freezing, so elevated or colder surfaces may be icy.

Gusty northerly winds are calming down out east, and with the drier air, it's starting off colder across New Mexico. Northern areas of the viewing area are ranging from the high teens to the low-to-mid 30s. Communities in the Rio Grande Valley from Albuquerque to the south and to the east are starting off mostly above freezing in the 30s to the low 50s.

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Some isolated clouds will pass on through from the west today, but skies will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be lower in eastern to southern New Mexico, below average for this time of the year, reaching the 50s and lower 60s. Areas in the higher elevations will only reach the 30s and 40s. Elsewhere, afternoon temperatures will be around or below average in the 50s to low 60s.

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Winds will calm down even more later this evening with another chilly to cold start across the region tomorrow morning. Westerly winds aloft will only lead to a slight warmup ahead with a brief nudge in the jet stream to the north. A weak system is set to at least slightly cool conditions down to end the week with very spotty precipitation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

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