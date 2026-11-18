Heavy rain is in the forecast this week, along with the possibility of coastal flooding.

The first major storm of the winter season is expected to bring widespread rain to Southern California this week. It’s also coming with a dose of chilly weather.

The storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night or Thursday morning, with the heaviest showers coming Thursday afternoon or evening. Parts of the L.A. Basin could get up to 3 inches, with more possible in the hills and mountains. The weather pattern is also expected to bring snow to the mountains.

Also read Multiple periods of rain expected in Southern California this week

Up to 8 inches of snow could accumulate at high elevations. Forecasters are warning that a high risk of significant road flooding will come with this week’s storm. The National Weather Service will have a flood watch in effect on Thursday. There will also be a moderate risk of debris flows, mudslides and rockslides, especially around recent wildfire burn scars.

The risk of coastal hazards will be moderate and include large waves, flooding, rip currents and beach erosion. This week will see some of the coolest conditions of the season so far in Southern California. Highs will be in the mid-60s for most of the region, with overnight lows getting down to the 40s. Temperatures will drop even lower at high elevations.

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The cool period is expected to last at least through the weekend.. But National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell said it’s hard to pinpoint a starting moment for effects of a global climate pattern.

"It's a little fuzzy to call this the start of our rain El Niño signal," he said in an NWS briefing Tuesday,"but this is our first healthy storm of the season. "eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere. LAist is now 100% community funded and that means we’re taking our future into our own hands and turning to you to keep local reporting strong.

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