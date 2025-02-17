Cold Start to the Week with Chance of Flurries

Temperatures are dipping below freezing in Ohio, leading to slick conditions and blowing snow. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the week with a slight chance of snow mid-week. Temperatures will gradually warm up towards the weekend.

Good Monday morning! Dress warm this week! Be mindful for slick spots heading out the door today because temperatures have dipped cold enough that wet surfaces yesterday have frozen overnight. Brisk winds out of the west and northwest have also caused blowing and drifting snow. We are wrapping up the snow showers this morning then we will have a mix of sun & clouds today. Morning temperatures are around 20 with wind chills near zero.

Our temperatures will remain near 20 all day long with 10-20 mph winds out of the west. Wind chills will remain in the single digits most of the day. A few flurries are possible today as well. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the single digits with lighter winds. Partly cloudy again on Tuesday with a high around 19. Slight chance for some snow for the middle of the week. Wednesday we will have a disturbance passing by to our south. Southern Ohio will have the chance for some light snow showers, but the rest of Ohio will have a very slim chance of accumulating snow. Cloudy with a high around 20 again. Another passing wave of energy could give Ohio some very light snow showers again on Thursday with a high around 22. We start warming up a little more for the weekend. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 27. Similar on Saturday with a high around 32. Partly cloudy on Sunday with a high of 38. There will be some nearby disturbances this weekend, but right now it appears Central Ohio will remain dry. Have a good one





