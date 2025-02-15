Cold Snap Arrives After Warm Saturday

A warm Saturday will give way to a significant cold front, bringing freezing temperatures and the potential for icy road conditions next week. While Saturday starts with clouds and fog, afternoon sunshine will push temperatures near 70 degrees before a strong cold front arrives late in the day.Sunday will be mostly sunny but cold, with temperatures only reaching the 40s.The most significant weather event will occur on Tuesday with the arrival of a powerful arctic front. Temperatures will plummet from near 50 degrees to below freezing in a short period, accompanied by strong north winds. There is a chance for light rain or showers before the front arrives, and any standing water could freeze, creating hazardous road conditions.

Saturday will be a warm day before the winter chill returns, including a shot at some ice on the roads next week. It's far from a perfect day as we start with low clouds and fog thanks to the return of Gulf moisture. Depending on where you live, that will clear west this morning, for the DFW area the clearing will happen in the late morning to noon and our eastern areas will see sun in the early afternoon.

South breezes will shift to the southwest and the few hours with sun this afternoon will push temps to near 70 degrees. Don't get too used to it. The next strong cold front will race down late afternoon, meaning after 4pm for most, but earlier north and later to the east and south. Like last week, winds will shift and get very gusty and temperatures will tumble into the 40s before sunset in many areas. There's a low chance for a shower on the front to the east of DFW as well. Tonight is windy and cold. Temperatures will bottom out below freezing by morning, but not by more than a couple of degrees. Wind chills Sunday morning will be in the teens. At least it will be a mostly sunny day as winds diminish in the afternoon to evening and we return to the 40s. For the most part, President's Day Monday will be quiet. Temperatures will be below freezing in the morning before climbing into the 50s as southeast winds return along with a stream of high clouds. The most interesting day in our forecast is Tuesday, but there is still a lot up in the air about what will happen and when. We expect a powerful arctic front later in the day on Tuesday. The day will start with cloudy skies and temperatures will be near 50 with a chance for showers or light rain developing during the day. Temperatures behind the arctic front will tumble from near 50 to below freezing in as little as 60 to 90 minutes in late in the day on Tuesday with howling north winds. We have two big questions on what will happen on Tuesday: Will any rain freeze on the roads? And if so, when will that happen? The answers to those questions right now are that we don't know, and it is too soon. The good news is that there will not be anything big in the cold air, meaning no accumulating ice or snow. The bad part is that any water left on the roads could easily become a thin sheet of ice. After Tuesday, it will be very cold, but dry. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with decreasing afternoon clouds, plus very windy and cold. We will stay below freezing all day, with temperatures in the 20s. Thursday will see the coldest morning temps in the teens, and even with the sun we'll barely get back above freezing in the evening. On Friday we may finally see clouds return as one last very cold morning moderates back to near 40. I do think we'll lift out of this by next weekend





FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COLD FRONT ICE WINTER WEATHER TEXAS FORECAST

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

After hot Saturday, here’s when next Texas cold front arrivesTemperatures will threaten the 90-degree mark across several Texas cities on Saturday, but a cold front will send temps back down soon.

Read more »

NYC Issues Cold Weather Alert as City Braces for Historic Cold SnapNew York City faces a prolonged period of frigid temperatures with wind chills dipping as low as -7 degrees and potentially below zero. The city has activated a Code Blue, deploying outreach teams to connect homeless individuals with shelters.

Read more »

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold front arrives tonight with windy conditions and chance for flurriesEarly morning drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy today. A windy afternoon.

Read more »

WEEKEND FORECAST: Record-challenging warmth Saturday, cool front arrives SundayUpper 80s are expected in San Antonio Saturday afternoon, but changes gradually arrive Sunday as a cool front moves into South Central Texas.

Read more »

Fog gives way to warm afternoon, cold front arrives this eveningA patch of fog will clear this morning, giving way to warm temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will arrive this evening, bringing gusty winds and dropping temperatures into the 30s overnight. The chilly weather will continue into Thursday with highs struggling to reach the 40s.

Read more »

Dallas weather: Temps near record highs Saturday, cold front comingTemperatures will climb close to record highs on Saturday, but that heat won't stick around for long. Take a look at our forecast.

Read more »