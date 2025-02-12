This news roundup covers a variety of topics, including the benefits of cold plunge recovery using heated chairs, a court case involving a moth-infested mansion, and an Amazon delivery controversy. It also includes updates on Taylor Swift's generous bonuses to her team and Travis Kelce's apology for his Super Bowl performance.

Athletes, fitness fanatics, and wellness enthusiasts will love adding Galanter & Jones heated chairs to their outdoor cold plunge lineup. In a preview of his New Heights podcast, Kelce apologized to Chiefs fans and said he wished he’d been a better leader on Sunday. Greene County, which is home to the maker of all of the country’s unstamped pennies, warned that there will be significant job losses if Congress approves the move.

According to MysteryVibe, this vibrator is clinically proven to improve pelvic pain by 480 percent, arousal by 93 percent, and natural lubrication by 73 percent. A court has ordered a refund to a billionaire’s daughter and her husband after they unknowingly bought a $40 million London mansion with a “severe moth infestation.” Iya Patarkatsishvili, daughter of late Georgian billionaire Badri Patarkatsishvili, and her husband, Dr. Yevhen Hunyak, bought the luxury, seven-bedroom home, which features a spa, cinema and gym in 2019. But Hunyak said they quickly learned it was infested with moths, with him personally killing 10 to 35 of the insects daily. The court found seller William Woodward-Fisher, a surveyor and real estate developer, guilty of “fraudulent misrepresentations” for concealing the infestation in the home’s insulation. The couple was granted most of their money back, and was also awarded “substantial damages,” including $18,000 for ruined clothes. Meanwhile, an Amazon delivery driver sparked a social media debate after leaving a package at the site of a demolished home. TikToker and Instagram influencer Amber Moore shared a photo of the package precariously balanced on the edge of the rubble. “Can we not have better discretion than to leave a package at a residence that no longer exists? This is my mother and father in law’s home. Smh,” Moore, 40, wrote on Instagram, sharing the picture. An Amazon spokesperson said the company had apologized. “We’ve reached out to Ms. Moore via Instagram to apologize for this and to ask for more information from her in-laws so we’re better able to investigate what happened here,” they said, in a statement obtained by. “For weeks, we’ve advised those who are delivering on our behalf in southern California to use discretion in areas that were impacted by wildfires – especially if it involves delivering to a damaged home – that clearly didn’t happen here.”Ask any professional athlete or wellness obsessive, and they’ll tell you that post-workout recovery is as important as the workout itself. You don’t need to dodge blitzes or dribble past defenders to enhance your wellness routine—a cold plunge followed by time in a heated chair is an excellent way to optimize your recovery. Galanter & Jones is a design studio that specializes in heated outdoor furniture, allowing you to enjoy year-round comfort no matter the temperature. The brand’s heated chairs are the perfect complement after a cold plunge. Here’s how it works: First, you immerse yourself in cold water, a method that may reduce inflammation and enhance circulation, which in turn alleviates muscle soreness and promotes quicker physical recovery. The warmth of the heated chair soothes your body, improves circulation, and eases any muscles that are still tight. In addition to the physical benefits, the warmth can also curb any mental stress by lulling you into a state of relaxation. With built-in rust resistance and drainage features, this durable furniture is designed to weather the elements in all four seasons—ideal for these frigid winter months. Plus, the brand has expanded its offerings to include other heated outdoor furniture options, such as benches, loungers, and fire pits, allowing you to create a complete relaxation oasis. Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts on the field before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)is taking his share of the blame for his team being trounced 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’sof Wednesday’s episode of Kelce’s podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce apologized for not being able to help lead the Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl victory. “I wish things would have went different,” he said. “I wish I would have made better decisions early on and helped my guy Pat out and helped my team find that momentum or that confidence





