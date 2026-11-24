Merino-blend fleece, wind panels, and touchscreen pads make these gloves winter-run ready.

—even when the “feels like” temp is 28 degrees Fahrenheit on a 34-degree day. The simplest gear that transforms my getup, doesn’t make me regret overdressing, and helps me stay warm when the weather begins taking its nippy turn?

Of all the runs and races I’ve underdressed for, the one accessory I always regret not putting on is a pair of gloves. I’m the kind of person whose hands are constantly cold. I could go the mitts route, and I do when I need an extra layer over my gloved fingers .

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But the thing about running, especially when you’re training for Boston in the spring, is that you need to be able to spread your 10 digits and use them to retrieve fuel—or lip balmThe Active Fleece has reflective piping along its windproof overlay on the back of the hands. I like Smartwool’s gloves because of their range of sizes, though I will admit the extra small is still slightly long in the tips due to their unisex sizing.

The gloves are double-layer knit and have a blend of merino wool and polyester to thermoregulate your hands and wick away sweat. The overlay panels serve as windproof protection. Besides warmth and the usage of my fingers, the Active Fleece also provides visibility, thanks to a reflective logo and piping on the back of the hand.

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Being seen is important when daylight hours are shorter and I need to log that run before dawn or can only fit in a workout at dusk. The index and thumb have touchscreen-compatible pads. I wouldn’t recommend them for long-winded texts since, through my own experience, messages aren’t always accurate. But it’s nice that I can type into Google Maps or use dictation and send, “PICK ME UP—I MADE A HORRIBLE MISTAKE” with a location pin.

Sometimes the best test is when you’re not running. On our first chilly morning this fall, I got up early on a Sunday and waited to cheer at mile 10 of a half marathon. The precursor to the waiting was pacing every block in a half-mile radius, trying to figure out if I was actually on the race course.

When the runners came in and I finally found the right sidewalk corner, the stutter in my voice told me I should have worn two extra layers. Despite my frozen core, I was surprised I still had the feeling in my Smartwool gloved hands. The best part of that morning besides being able to type out post-cheer coffee shop directions? Sticking it out so I could encourage runners with more cowbell.

Amanda Furrer, Editor, Running Reviews, studied journalism at NYU and writing at Emerson College. She has reviewed gear and covered other topics in the running space for almost 10 years. Since 2013, she has consecutively run the Boston Marathon. She also has a master’s degree in gastronomy from Boston University and was formerly a professional baker for two years before hanging up her apron.