Cold front sending Florida temps falling. How it'll get where you are

Expect temperatures to continue falling as a strong cold front moves through Florida. Frost may be possible in some locations.

How's that for an understatement from the National Weather Service early Nov. 13? Sign up to get updates about current storms and weather events by locationtornado outbreaks and floodingAccuWeather meteorologists said the season is essentially over, at least when it comes to any direct impacts to the United States.

Frost, freezing temps? How cold will it get in Florida this weekend?along the coast. Freeze watches and warnings are expected to be limited to to areas north of Florida, in southern Alabama and Georgia.is possible as temps drop into the 30s across much of the area north of I-10.

Also read Nor'easter expected to hit the Northeast. What it means for Florida

A light freeze is possible for Alabama and Georgia counties.will be Saturday night into Sunday morning with widespread 40s expected across the region, with some inland areas along the Nature Coast even dipping into the upper 30s. Clear skies and well-below-average cool temperatures in the 60s expected during the daytime on Saturday.

The coldest night will be Saturday night into Sunday morning with widespread 40s expected across the region, with some inland areas along the Nature Coast even dipping into thechance a Gulf low may develop over the Gulf before moving eastward over Florida. For now, the forecast shows it staying well south with only a slight chance for showers for our area early next week," the National Weather Service Tallahassee said. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

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El Niño has helped squash tropical systems from developing or strengthening this year. As of Nov. 9, there have been 10 named storms, including one hurricane.

"While tropical storms can still develop this late in the season, the weather patterns we're seeing give us confidence that the United States will"It's an unusually quiet conclusion to a season that defied expectations and broke a 121-year-old hurricane record. ” "For the remainder of the hurricane season, while we can't rule out any additional tropical development, it is seeming fairly unlikely to get another tropical depression or storm this hurricane season," Arman said.

"If one were to occur, the most likely area would be well out in the Atlantic Ocean and pose very little risk to the United States. "We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage to bring you the most current information you need to protect your home and family. Cheryl McCloud is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network-Florida's service journalism Connect team.

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