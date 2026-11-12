Cold front brings chilly weekend and frost concerns to Gulf Coast

A cold front is moving across the Gulf Coast today, bringing cooler, drier weather just in time for the weekend.

MOBILE, Ala. - A cold front is moving across the Gulf Coast today, bringing cooler, drier weather just in time for the weekend.

Sunny afternoons will give way to some of the coldest nights of the season so far, with frost and freezing temperatures possible inland. TODAY: SUNSHINE BEFORE THE COOL-DOWN Expect plenty of sunshine and a mild afternoon as the front moves through our stretch of the Gulf Coast. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s, with a noticeable breeze at times. No rain is expected.

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TONIGHT AND FRIDAY: A CHILLY CHANGE Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s inland and the 40s closer to the coast tonight. Grab a jacket for Friday morning. The afternoon will be sunny but cooler, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. WEEKEND: COOL DAYS, COLD NIGHTS Saturday will be the cooler of the two weekend afternoons, with sunshine and highs generally in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday will be a little milder, with a mix of sun and clouds. Dry weather is expected through the weekend. The coldest nights are expected Friday night through Sunday night. Some inland communities could drop near or below freezing, while other areas will generally see lows in the 30s.

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Frost is possible, especially inland. Protect sensitive plants and check on pets during the cold nights. Frost or freeze advisories may be needed, so watch for updates. MONDAY AND BEYOND: A FEW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS A few showers are possible Monday, but much of the area may stay dry.

Breezy conditions could become more noticeable along the coast Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures should gradually warm Tuesday and Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine returning. BEACH AND BOATING: ROUGHER CONDITIONS AHEAD The rip current risk is expected to remain low through the weekend, though boaters should be prepared for stronger winds and rougher conditions as the front moves through. Early next week, stronger winds could build surf and bring a high rip current risk.

Beachgoers and boaters should check the latest forecast as details become clearer. Stay with the FOX10 Weather App and watch FOX10 News for the latest forecasts!