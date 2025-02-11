Cold Case Solved: Forensics Lab in The Woodlands Identifies Pregnant 24-Year-Old’s Murderer

After nearly three decades, justice is finally on the horizon for 24-year-old Donna Oglive, whose life was cut short in 1998. A cold case that had haunted investigators for years was cracked thanks to advances in forensic science.

It's the kind of case that haunts investigators for years; a murder that slipped through the cracks of time, leaving a family shattered and a city searching for answers. But after nearly three decades, justice is finally on the horizon for 24-year-old Oglive, whose life was cut short in 1998. Back then, Donna, a British Columbia resident, was in Toronto just for a short stay. In March 1998, Toronto Police discovered Oglive’s lifeless body, strangled, in the back of a parking lot.

For years, investigators had a DNA profile, an anonymous male’s, but no match, and no leads. Despite their tireless efforts over the decades, including public appeals and podcast features, the case went cold. Othram scientists created a comprehensive DNA profile of the suspect, and the results sent investigators down a new trail. What they uncovered led them to 50-year-old Ronald Gordon Ackerman, a man who had been living quietly in Newfoundland. On February 6, 2025, Ackerman was arrested at Toronto Pearson Airport as he arrived from Edmonton. He’s now facing charges of first-degree murder. For anyone with additional information about Ronald Ackerman or this case, Toronto Police are urging you to come forward. Call 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.torontopolice.on.ca





