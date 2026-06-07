Cold Case Breakthrough: 'Castleberry Kate' Identified as Sonya Langan After 36 Years

A Jane Doe case from 1989 has been solved using investigative genetic genealogy. The victim, known as Castleberry Kate, was identified as Sonya Alice Langan, a young woman who disappeared in 1982. The identification, achieved through the DNA Doe Project, confirms her death as a homicide and keeps the case active for potential suspect identification.

The identification of a Jane Doe after more than three decades highlights the evolving power of forensic genetic genealogy in solving cold case s. In Bullhead City, Arizona, skeletal remains discovered in 1989, long referred to as Castleberry Kate, have been conclusively identified as Sonya Alice Langan through the collaborative work of the DNA Doe Project and local law enforcement.

Langan, who left her home in 1982 at approximately 17 or 18 years of age, was determined to be a homicide victim based on a bullet wound to her skull. The breakthrough came after the Mohave County Sheriff's Office secured federal funding to send evidence to the DNA Doe Project in 2024, leading to a 99 percent confirmation by the end of 2025.

This method involves uploading a victim's DNA profile to genealogical databases to find relatives and potential descendants, followed by a proof-of-life search and candidate verification presented to investigators. Challenges such as complex family trees, like one great-grandparent with 17 children, can complicate the process, but growing databases and public participation in genetic testing have significantly streamlined these efforts. The DNA Doe Project has now identified over 160 previously unknown remains, underscoring a broader trend toward resolving historical mysteries.

Langan's case remains open, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward, hoping to eventually identify her killer and provide full closure for her family. This development not only restores a name and dignity to a forgotten victim but also demonstrates how modern technology can breathe new life into long-dormant investigations, offering hope for countless other cold cases across the nation





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Jane Doe Cold Case DNA Doe Project Genetic Genealogy Homicide Investigation

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