Colbert’s surprise visit breathes new life into a small Michigan TV station

Stephen Colbert made a return visit to Monroe Community Media, where he guest hosted the segment 'Only in Monroe' in 2015, just before he became the host of 'The Late Show.'

Stephen Colbert returned to Monroe, Michigan — and he didn't come empty-handed. The late-night television host made a return visit to Monroe Community Media, the public access television station where he guest-hosted the segment"Only in Monroe" in 2015, just before he became the host of"The Late Show.

" He brought actor Jeff Daniels along and together, they destroyed the original set — then helped turn the rubble into a financial lifeline for the small nonprofit station. Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below: Colbert's surprise visit raises thousands Genevieve Benson, Monroe Community Media's creative director, said the set had not changed in the 11 years since Colbert's first visit.

"The set was literally the same 11 years later. We had the same set," Benson said. Benson described Colbert as someone who was fun to collaborate with and stayed true to his satirical comedy style.

"Making people feel good but also making fun of them a little bit," Benson said. Watch our full interview with Genevieve Benson below: Monroe Community Media's creative director talks about Stephen Colbert's visit After Colbert's final late-night show, he and Daniels returned to the Monroe station to demolish the set. Daniels, by Benson's account, got into it.

"And then you can see some damage to the wall where Jeff Daniels got a little crazy," Benson said. The crew then set the broken pieces on fire. For Benson, the destruction was more than a spectacle — it was a practical gift.

"Public access centers across the country are suffering from financial loss. And I was so grateful they did destroy it for us, because we couldn't afford a dumpster. It was so beautiful," Benson said. The remnants were auctioned off alongside a signed show script from the recent production and one from the original 2015 visit.

Colbert's crew also gifted equipment they brought from New York. Combined with auction proceeds and donations, the station received more than $15,000. The impact was immediate. Benson said the funding allowed the station's team to make a long-awaited change.

"It's a major game changer. Jerry's full time now. So, that's awesome," Benson said. Operations manager Jerry Gysin said the visit marked a meaningful turning point for the station.

"It was an exciting thing. One era ending and another one beginning," Gysin said. Gysin said the experience was a valuable learning opportunity and a chance for the nonprofit, city-funded station to build a new set and strengthen its connection with the community. RELATED STORY | Stephen Colbert bids farewell in ‘Late Show’ finale after 11 seasons Benson said the community has always been at the heart of what Monroe Community Media does.

"We wouldn't exist without the community and to have a spotlight on this community is awesome because I love Monroe," Benson said. She also had a message for Colbert and his crew.

"We love you and are grateful to you," Benson said. RELATED STORY | Paul McCartney joins Stephen Colbert for musical send-off in series finale "The door is always open," Gysin said. This article was written by Jeffrey Lindblom for the Scripps News Group station in Detroit.





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