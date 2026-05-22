Colbert Bids Farewell at 'The Joy Machine' Show

The 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' host brought out surprise guests and delivered his final monologue before starting a montage of other late-night shows pokes fun at him.

The host brought out multiple surprise guests including Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Tim Meadows, Tig Notaro, Ryan Reynolds and more, all of whom thought they were going to be Colbert's final guest.

During his final monologue, Colbert, 62, said goodbye to the live audience inside the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City and fans watching at home.

"This show has been joy for us to do for you," Colbert began, adding the show has been dubbed the "Joy Machine. " "I cannot adequately explain to you what the people who work here have done for each other, and how much we mean to each other," Colbert added.

He then played a montage of other late night shows poking fun at Colbert and the show before the show's iconic intro from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City.

"We've had so much fun in this theater," Colbert added, before showing a "first draft" of his goodbye card, where he asked "How do you start an OnlyFans? " Colbert added they were planning on doing a big "special," but he decided to do a regular episode instead, though he was interrupted by Bryan Cranston.

Colbert joked that celebrity cameos feel "kind of forced," but Cranston suggested he could be the last guest, though Colbert said he already had a pretty special guest lined up, as he stormed off and threw his hat. He continued to do a few more monologue bits before he was interrupted again by Paul Rudd, who said he has a poem he wanted to recite, but Colbert broke the news to him that he's not the final guest.

Tim Meadows told Paul to accept the fact he would not be the final guest, assuming it would be him, since they went back to the Second City days years ago, as Meadows stormed off and took Rudd's bananas. After the monologue, he delivered a final installment of 'Meanwhile, breaking down more news stories about home distilling and a lawsuit involving Peanuts music.

His band – Louis Cato and the Great Big Joy Machine – then proceeded to play some of the music, as Colbert joked, 'I hope this doesn't cost CBS any money.

" Tig Notaro was spotted in the audience, stating she likes to be there during historic events, and she didn't think she would be the final guest. Ryan Reynolds then interrupted, believing he was going to be the final guest, but Colbert said he would not be. Colomard revealed the 'very special final guest' would be unveiled after the commercial.

After the monologue, he delivered a final installment of 'Meanwhile, breaking down more news stories about home distilling and a lawsuit involving Peanuts music. The final guest supposed to have been none other than Pope Leo XIV, but a miscommunication on his 'rider' lead to him cancelling the appearance. Paul McCartney then gamely arrived and volunteered to be the final guest, saying he was running some 'errands' and he brought him something.

Colbert then pulled out a framed, autographed photograph of The Beatles during their historic 1964 performance at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

'It's fantastic to come back here. I always remember the girls in the balcony. Mr. Sullivan was really nice, a really good guy," he said.

'People said this was the biggest show, but to tell you the truth, we had never heard of it," he said, adding that the make-up girls made him 'bright orange. ' When asked if they were pleased with how it went, McCartney said, 'We're live, and we sound good, man. ' He admitted, 'We were a little bit nervous, but we were young kids and full of ourselves. You know, it was very exciting.

' It was their first ever visit to America, adding, 'America is where all the music we loved came from, so that's what we thought of America, the land of the free, the greatest democracy, that's what it was, and hopefully still is. " Paul McCartney then gamely arrived and volunteered to be the final guest, saying he was running some 'errands' and he brought him something





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