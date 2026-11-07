Coinbase Delists STG and PYR November 20 Amid New CARD Listing

Coinbase announces specific token delistings for November 2026 including STG and PYR. New listings like Collector Crypt go live. Check the full schedule for changes to your portfolio.

Coinbase has officially confirmed that trading for Stargate Finance (STG) and Vulcan Forged (PYR) will be suspended starting November 20, 2026, at 2 PM ET. The exchange will halt all trading activity for these specific tokens across Coinbase Simple and Advanced Trade, Coinbase Exchange, and Coinbase Prime platforms. This suspension applies to all users holding these assets and requires immediate attention to prevent potential liquidity issues.

The platform emphasized that this decision follows regular reviews to ensure all listed assets continue to meet strict regulatory and technical standards. Coinbase stated that maintaining the integrity of its ecosystem is a priority, leading to the removal of tokens that no longer align with current compliance requirements. Investors should be aware that these specific delistings are final and scheduled to take effect on the stated date.

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In addition to STG and PYR, Coinbase will also halt trading for Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) on November 23, 2026, at 2 PM ET. The exchange plans to delist Neon EVM (NEON) and Syndicate (SYND) earlier in the month on November 16, 2026, at 2 PM ET. Trading for these additional tokens will be suspended on Coinbase Simple and Advanced Trade, Coinbase Exchange, and Coinbase Prime.

Users holding FORTH, NEON, or SYND are urged to act promptly to manage their portfolios before the trading halts take effect. The exchange warns that failing to act accordingly may result in potential losses associated with the scheduled suspensions. It is critical for traders to monitor their holdings closely as the November deadline approaches for all affected assets.

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On the listing side, the Solana-based token Collector Crypt (CARD) has gone live on the Coinbase platform and in its mobile applications. This launch allows users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store these assets seamlessly within the ecosystem. The asset, natively known as CARDS, will be traded under the ticker symbol CARD to avoid confusion with previously listed tokens.

This clarification is essential to prevent token mix-ups, especially given the history of similar tickers on the exchange. Coinbase iOS and Android apps now support trading for Collector Crypt under the new ticker. This move expands the available assets for collectors and adds another option to the growing portfolio of listed cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase has also reported that the conversion of Aerodrome Finance (AERO) and Velodrome Finance (VELO) to the new Aero (AERO) token is complete. Sends and receives for AERO and VELO have been re-enabled on the platform for users to transfer these assets. However, the exchange no longer supports deposits or withdrawals of the legacy AERO token.

Users are strictly urged not to send the legacy AERO token to their Coinbase deposit address, as these deposits may not be recoverable. This warning is critical to ensure users do not lose funds due to incorrect deposit methods. The transition to the new Aero token has been finalized to improve efficiency and security within the platform.

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Looking ahead, Perpetual futures trading for BMNR, WDC, RKLB, and AAOI will go live on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 10:00 AM UTC. These derivative products are available to retail traders and institutions on Coinbase, Coinbase Advanced, and Deribit in select jurisdictions. This expansion offers new hedging and trading opportunities for investors within the regulated framework of the exchange.

The introduction of these perpetual futures contracts marks a significant step in expanding Coinbase's derivative offerings. Institutional and individual investors now have more tools to manage risk and capitalize on market movements. The exchange continues to enhance its product suite to meet the evolving needs of the cryptocurrency market.