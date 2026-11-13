Coinbase to Suspend Trading in 12 Crypto Pairs on November 25, 2026

Coinbase announces the suspension of trading for twelve cryptocurrency pairs including APE-USDT and ATOM-USDT on November 25, 2026, to consolidate liquidity and improve market health for users.

Coinbase has announced a strategic decision to suspend trading in twelve specific cryptocurrency trading pairs as part of a broader initiative to enhance overall market health and consolidate liquidity on its platform. This significant operational adjustment directly impacts a diverse range of digital assets and fiat-linked markets, signaling a tightening of listing criteria aimed at maintaining robust trading environments. The exchange explicitly stated that these changes are designed to streamline operations and ensure that the remaining active markets possess sufficient depth for efficient price discovery.

Scheduled Suspensions and Affected Trading Pairs

Coinbase has confirmed that trading for the identified non-USD pairs will be officially suspended on November 25, 2026, at or around 12 PM ET. The specific markets affected by this decision include APE-USDT, ATOM-USDT, ALGO-BTC, CRV-BTC, ETC-BTC, ICP-BTC, and XLM-BTC. Additionally, the platform will halt trading for APE-EUR, ADA-ETH, 1INCH-GBP, CHZ-GBP, and SNX-GBP on the same date and time. These actions reflect a targeted removal of less liquid trading avenues that no longer meet the exchange's stringent performance standards.

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In preparation for the final closure of these markets, Coinbase has moved the specified trading pairs into limit-only mode. This transitional phase allows users to place limit orders to exit their positions but prohibits new market orders or aggressive execution of trades. The move ensures that users have a structured window to manage their holdings before the complete suspension takes effect. This approach minimizes the risk of sudden liquidity gaps and provides a clearer exit path for traders holding these specific assets.

Strategic Rationale and Liquidity Consolidation

The primary driver behind Coinbase's decision is the need to consolidate liquidity across the platform. By removing trading pairs with lower volume and depth, Coinbase aims to channel user activity into more robust markets. This consolidation helps improve overall market health by reducing fragmentation and ensuring that orders are filled more efficiently. The exchange regularly monitors market conditions and adjusts its offerings to reflect the most active and liquid trading environments available to its user base.

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Coinbase has emphasized that these suspensions are not isolated incidents but part of a continuous process of platform optimization. The exchange reviews trading volume, user engagement, and liquidity metrics on a regular basis to determine which pairs warrant continued listing. This proactive management style allows Coinbase to adapt quickly to changing market dynamics and maintain a high-quality trading experience. The focus remains on providing users with markets that offer the best possible execution prices and minimal slippage.

Recent Delistings and Future Trading Schedule

Recent delistings by Coinbase include the disabling of trading for Balancer (BAL) and Tensor (TNSR), although users retain the ability to withdraw their funds at any time. The exchange has also postponed the suspension of trading for Stargate Finance (STG) and Vulcan Forged (PYR) to November 20, 2026, at or around 2 PM ET. Furthermore, based on recent reviews, Coinbase will suspend trading for Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) on November 23, 2026, at or around 2 PM ET. These prior actions demonstrate a consistent pattern of periodic market updates.

Looking ahead, Coinbase has outlined a schedule for new trading opportunities to offset the suspended pairs. Trading for Neon EVM (NEON) and Syndicate (SYND) will be suspended on November 16, 2026, at or around 2 PM ET. On a positive note, spot trading for Pearl (PEARL) will go live on November 13, 2026. The opening of the PEARL-USD trading pair is scheduled to begin at or after 9 AM PT, contingent upon liquidity conditions being met in supported regions. Additionally, perpetual futures trading for GRAM, GRASS, QNT, and ZRO will go live on November 13, 2026, at or after 12:00 PM UTC, expanding the derivatives offerings available to traders.