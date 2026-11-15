Coinbase Sells $1.08B Bitcoin as Crypto Market Faces Liquidity Squeeze Ahead of Anthropic IPO

Coinbase saw $1.08 billion in net selling as Bitcoin fell to $61,956. New data clears Binance of blame, pointing to institutional ETF rotation ahead of major IPOs.

Coinbase has emerged as the primary driver of massive selling pressure that pushed Bitcoin down to $61,956, directly contradicting widespread market accusations targeting Binance. Cumulative volume delta metrics confirm that net selling on Coinbase reached a staggering $1.08 billion between October 31 and November 15. This specific timeframe aligns precisely with a sharp decline in Bitcoin's valuation, which fell from $81,188 on November 4 to $61,956 on November 14. The resulting drop of approximately 24 percent highlights the significant impact of this concentrated institutional activity on the broader cryptocurrency market.

Spot market metrics clearly expose the unique selling patterns that isolated Coinbase as the central hotspot for these liquidations. The Cumulative Volume Delta on the Coinbase spot market indicates that sellers were overwhelmingly more active than buyers during the two-week window leading up to the price low. In stark contrast, the same metric remained positive on other major platforms, with OKX recording $240.3 million, Bybit showing $65.17 million, and Binance standing at $51.88 million. These positive figures on the other exchanges suggest that buyers were more dominant in those specific trading environments, further isolating Coinbase as the unique source of institutional liquidation.

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The heavy selling activity on Coinbase is likely driven by its unique role as the custodian for most U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, including BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust. Many U.S. institutional investors utilize Coinbase Prime to trade, and the current liquidation patterns reflect a strategic rotation of capital rather than a loss of confidence in the asset class. Fundstrat managing partner Tom Lee has characterized this recent drawdown as a temporary movement of funds into mega-IPOs. He noted that similar market behavior occurred in the fifty days preceding previous major listings, suggesting this is a deliberate portfolio adjustment by large financial entities.

Market dynamics are currently heavily influenced by the upcoming trading debut of Anthropic, which is scheduled to start trading on Nasdaq on November 19. The timing of the Bitcoin sell-off on Coinbase coincides with investors moving capital into these high-profile tech listings, creating a significant liquidity drain on the cryptocurrency market. The data specifically highlights that the heavy selling occurred between November 10 and November 14, a timeframe when Bitcoin dropped below the $70,000 threshold. This convergence of corporate finance events and crypto market movements underscores the growing interconnectivity between traditional markets and digital assets.

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Accusations against Binance have intensified following a severe security incident where the exchange lost $6.4 billion in a hack on October 29. Following this breach, several users on X argued that Binance was aggressively selling cryptocurrency to cover its financial losses, thereby pushing the market price downward. Although Binance founder Changpeng Zhao recently shared analyses comparing Bitcoin charts to upcoming Initial Public Offerings, many users in the replies continued to blame the platform for the crypto winter. These claims were largely unfounded given the positive spot market metrics observed during the same period.

To counter these allegations, Binance published a Proof of Reserves report two weeks after the attack, demonstrating that client balances were fully backed and secure. Binance remains the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, and a large share of futures liquidations takes place on the platform. However, the CVD on the Binance spot market has stayed positive since October 31, indicating sustained buyer interest despite the broader market volatility. This data helps clear the platform of the rumors that it was intentionally destabilizing the market to cover hack-related losses.

Derivative markets experienced extreme volatility alongside the spot market corrections, with crypto exchanges liquidating 187,389 traders for a total of $1.65 billion in just twenty-four hours on November 13. Notably, eighty-eight percent of those liquidations came from long positions, indicating that leveraged bets against the prevailing downward trend were wiped out during the price correction. This massive liquidation event further exacerbated the downward pressure on Bitcoin prices, as forced sell orders added to the selling pressure already present in the spot market. The combination of spot liquidations from ETF custodians and leveraged long positions being wiped out created a perfect storm for price depreciation.

The current market environment illustrates how traditional financial events, such as major IPOs, can have immediate and profound effects on cryptocurrency valuations. The rotation of funds into high-profile tech listings like Anthropic is siphoning liquidity away from digital assets, leading to temporary price dislocations. Investors are witnessing a strategic reallocation of capital by institutional players who are balancing their exposure across different asset classes. This behavior is typical in mature markets where capital flows are optimized based on risk-reward profiles of upcoming corporate events.

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As the market digests these developments, traders are closely monitoring the aftermath of the Coinbase sell-off and the broader impact of the Anthropic listing. The contrast between the negative metrics on Coinbase and the positive metrics on Binance and other exchanges provides a clear picture of where institutional capital is moving. Understanding these flows is crucial for investors navigating the current volatile landscape, as it reveals the underlying mechanics driving price action. The data serves as a reminder that market narratives can often obscure the complex realities of institutional trading and capital rotation.

The resolution of these market pressures will likely depend on how liquidity flows stabilize after the Anthropic debut and whether institutional investors resume their accumulation patterns. The temporary nature of the rotation into mega-IPOs suggests that capital may return to Bitcoin once the immediate event-driven volatility subsides. However, the extent of the selling on Coinbase demonstrates the significant influence that ETF custodians have on short-term price stability. Market participants must remain vigilant as the interplay between traditional finance and cryptocurrency continues to evolve.

Regulatory clarity and security improvements, such as Binance's Proof of Reserves, will likely play a crucial role in restoring full market confidence. While the hack was a significant setback, the transparency demonstrated by the exchange helps mitigate long-term reputational damage. Meanwhile, the continued dominance of Coinbase in ETF custody reinforces its importance in the institutional adoption narrative. The market is learning to distinguish between structural shifts in capital flows and transient panic selling, allowing for more nuanced investment strategies.