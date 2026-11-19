Coinbase expands traditional trading by listing Anthropic shares in the US and UK following the AI company's record $81 billion IPO debut on the Nasdaq.

Coinbase has officially expanded its financial offerings by listing shares of the artificial intelligence giant Anthropic, marking a significant step in its strategy to move beyond digital assets. The addition of the ANT ticker symbol allows eligible retail investors in the United States and the United Kingdom to trade the company's stock directly on the platform. This development coincides with the historic debut of Anthropic on the public markets, an event that has generated substantial attention across the global financial sector.

Anthropic IPO Details And Market Impact

Anthropic made its long-awaited stock market debut on Thursday, November 19, setting a new precedent in financial history. The company successfully raised approximately $81 billion through its initial public offering, establishing the largest IPO ever recorded in global markets. By selling 980 million shares at a price of $83 each, the company achieved a price point significantly higher than its previously announced range of $70 to $78. This aggressive pricing strategy immediately anchored the company's initial market valuation at roughly $1.5 trillion.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 per share, valuing AI giant at $1.5 trillion

The trading session for Anthropic shares on the Nasdaq exchange was characterized by extreme volatility from the very first moments of listing. According to reporting from Reuters, the ANT ticker began trading at $111.50, representing a massive 34 percent premium over the $83 IPO price. At this initial peak, the company's market capitalization briefly exceeded $2 trillion, a valuation milestone that surpassed the market debut valuation of SpaceX earlier in June. This rapid ascent highlighted the intense institutional and retail interest in AI-focused equities.

However, the early euphoria did not sustain the initial peak prices for long. Shares subsequently slipped to approximately $95 as the trading session progressed. This pullback was driven by investors seeking to secure early profits after the significant overnight gains. The volatility underscores the speculative nature of new listings in the high-growth technology sector, where rapid repricing is common as market participants adjust to new public liquidity.

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Coinbase Traditional Finance Strategy Expansion

The listing of Anthropic shares on the Coinbase platform represents a deliberate strategic pivot by the cryptocurrency exchange to capture value in traditional equity markets. This move signals Coinbase's broader ambition to become a comprehensive financial services platform capable of handling multiple asset classes, rather than remaining solely a hub for digital currency trading. By integrating traditional stocks into its interface, the company aims to attract a wider demographic of retail investors who may prefer conventional equity investments alongside their crypto holdings.

This expansion follows earlier moves by Coinbase to introduce derivative products related to Anthropic. On November 18, the platform had already made pre-IPO perpetual futures available to eligible users outside the United States. These derivative contracts allowed traders to speculate on the company's valuation before the actual shares began trading on the Nasdaq. The transition from speculative futures to direct share ownership for US and UK clients completes this phase of the market introduction, providing a more direct investment vehicle for compliant retail users.

Corporate Governance And Future Outlook

Anthropic, the developer behind the widely used artificial intelligence chatbot Claude, has entered the public markets as one of the most valuable technology firms in the world. The company's ability to command such a high valuation reflects the broader market's confidence in the commercial potential of large language models and generative AI technologies. Investors are closely monitoring the company's ability to monetize its AI models while navigating the complex regulatory and ethical landscapes surrounding artificial intelligence development.

Financial markets have experienced recent turbulence, with both technology stocks and cryptocurrency assets facing periods of selling pressure. The successful debut of Anthropic stands out as a notable exception, demonstrating resilience and strong demand in the AI sector despite broader macroeconomic uncertainties. Coinbase's support for this listing provides a critical bridge for everyday investors to participate in the ongoing AI revolution, integrating traditional finance infrastructure with modern digital asset trading capabilities.

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The integration of high-profile tech IPOs into crypto exchange platforms is an evolving trend that may reshape how retail investors access public markets. As regulatory frameworks adapt to these hybrid financial products, platforms like Coinbase are positioning themselves at the intersection of traditional wealth management and decentralized finance. The performance of Anthropic shares in the coming weeks will serve as a key indicator of investor appetite for AI stocks in the post-IPO landscape.