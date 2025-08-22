Coinbase CEO Predicts Bitcoin Price Surge to $1 Million

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong believes Bitcoin's price could reach $1 million, citing regulatory clarity in the US and growing government involvement as key drivers.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has expressed his belief that Bitcoin 's price could reach $1 million, citing the growing regulatory clarity in the United States as a key driver. Armstrong, who spoke at the recent Fintech Festival in Singapore, highlighted the recent passage of the GENIUS Act, which establishes a regulatory framework for stablecoins, as a positive sign.

He anticipates that further market structure legislation will be passed this year, further bolstering Bitcoin's legitimacy in the eyes of institutional investors. \Armstrong sees the lack of clear regulations as a major obstacle preventing institutional investors from allocating larger portions of their funds to Bitcoin. He recalled that just a few years ago, it would have been unimaginable for someone to suggest that the U.S. would hold Bitcoin as part of its official strategic reserve. But this has become reality, representing a significant shift in the perception of Bitcoin. Armstrong pointed to the increasing engagement of governments in the cryptocurrency space, noting that Coinbase provides services to 240 government entities. He believes that this trend will continue, further legitimizing Bitcoin in the financial world.\Armstrong's prediction aligns with other prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry. Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao previously forecasted that Bitcoin could reach $1 million during the current cycle. Similarly, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz also envisions Bitcoin hitting that milestone, potentially surpassing gold's market cap, if the U.S. continues its current monetary policy. Despite the bullish sentiment, it's important to remember that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and even these confident predictions are subject to change based on various market factors





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bitcoin Coinbase Brian Armstrong Cryptocurrency Regulation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Reach $1M by 2030, Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong SaysArmstrong joins Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood in calling for explosive BTC growth, with Ark Invest projecting as high as $3.8M by decade’s end.

Read more »

Coinbase CEO Responds to UK Banning Coinbase TV CommercialCoinbase boss steps in to lambast British TV networks for banning Coinbase's commercial

Read more »

Coinbase CEO Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement Amid Crypto Market BloodbathBrian Armstrong believes that Bitcoin might be the best kind of money in existence

Read more »

Coinbase sues man using a Coinbase-like URL to make moneyCoinbase has accused a man of squatting on a web domain using its name in a bid to get the crypto exchange to buy it at an “inflated price.”

Read more »

Coinbase Index Pulls off U-Turn as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $122,000: DetailsBitcoin reached high of $122,319 on Coinbase

Read more »

Bitcoin institutional volume hits 75% on Coinbase in new BTC price signalBitcoin institutional demand on Coinbase indicates higher BTC prices to come.

Read more »