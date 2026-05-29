Coinbase Approved by CFTC to Offer Crypto Perpetual Futures and Options to US Customers

Coinbase becomes the first regulated firm to expand access to global crypto options and perpetual futures in the US after CFTC approval. This allows US institutional investors to trade previously offshore-dominated derivatives on a regulated platform, potentially boosting crypto adoption.

Coinbase emerges as the first regulated firm to expand access to global crypto options and perpetual futures in the U.S. following approval from CFTC . Top-rated cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase , has achieved a new regulatory milestone as it seeks to expand its products for customers in the U.S.it has secured approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to expand regulated access to global crypto derivatives markets for U.S. traders.

In an official announcement shared on Friday, May 29, Coinbase revealed that it has officially become the first CFTC-regulated futures commission merchant allowed to offer global crypto perpetual futures and options for its customers in the U.S.With this development, institutional investors in America will be able to exclusively explore all of crypto's largest markets through a fully regulated platform. Moreover, they will now be able to trade instruments that have been previously dominated by offshore platforms, potentially boosting crypto adoption in the country.

While Deribit, one of the world's largest crypto derivatives platforms, currently holds over $31 billion in Bitcoin options open interest, Coinbase further revealed that it now offers institutional clients access to global crypto options through Deribit. Following the announcement, the CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, commented on the development while spotlighting its relevance for crypto traders in the U.S. Armstrong noted that the development marks a huge milestone for the American crypto ecosystem as American users had previously been excluded from about 80% of the global crypto market due to restrictions surrounding perpetual futures and options products.

However, American users now have exclusive access to the global crypto derivatives market, all thanks to the CFTC's latest approval.





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