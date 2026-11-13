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Coin flip will decide winner of tied Atlantic Beach commissioner race

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Coin flip will decide winner of tied Atlantic Beach commissioner race
Vote 2026 · Atlantic Beach · Elections
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The Atlantic Beach Commissioner Seat 4 race remained deadlocked after a recount — and a game of chance will now decide the winner.

The Atlantic Beach Commissioner Seat 4 race remained deadlocked after a recount — and a game of chance will now decide the winner. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland announced this week that the Duval County Canvassing Board completed both a machine and a manual recount.

Recount results: Still even The second unofficial results include vote-by-mail ballots, early voting, all Election Day precincts and provisional ballots. Even after the full recount, the totals for Atlantic Beach Commissioner Seat 4 did not change: Lisa Herrold — 3,162 Jennifer Lagner — 3,162 Official results must be certified by Friday, so a coin flip will determine the winner of the commissioner seat.

Also readKeebler Has Created Its First-Ever Coin-Shaped Cookie

A game of chance will decide the winner The coin flip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Election Center, located at 1 Imeson Park Blvd. , Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32218. The public is invited to attend. These are not the official results.

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Eligible overseas voters have a 10-day deadline extension for mail-in ballots in the General Election. That extended deadline is Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 — the same day the Canvassing Board is scheduled to certify official results. Election results can be found at duvalelections.gov .

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