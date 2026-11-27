As concerns mount over Donald Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior and unhinged posts, a clinical psychologist has made an ominous prediction.

A top psychologist who has spent years studying Donald Trump has urged JD Vance to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, warning that the president’s “psychopathic” traits are placing the nation in danger.

As concerns mount over Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior and disturbing posts, Vincent Greenwood, the director of the Washington Center for Cognitive Therapy, also made an ominous prediction: things are likely to get worse—because that’s simply how the 80-year-old president is hardwired. He cited the Nvidia spy scandal—in which Trump intervened to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang despite national security warnings and then posted a wild meme of Huang defiantly waving a red bra—as an example of the president’s clinical psychopathy.

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“I’m afraid with his condition, you can take it to the bank that there aren’t going to be guardrails—his egocentric interests are always going to prevail—and many people would consider that unfit for duty,” Greenwood told the Daily Beast. Trump's posted a bonkers meme of Jensen Huang waving a red bra in the air, superimposed on Trump's iconic"Fight! Fight! Fight!