Experts Say Coffee on Empty Stomach Does Not Spike Cortisol or Harm Gut

Gastroenterologists Dr. Asma Khapra and Dr. Douglas Weine say studies show no major problems from drinking coffee on an empty stomach, though sensitive individuals may experience acid reflux, nausea, or other symptoms.

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach does not cause major health problems, according to gastroenterologists who addressed recent social media claims. Dr. Asma Khapra, a gastroenterologist at GastroHealth in Fairfax, Virginia, told Fox News Digital that studies have not shown coffee causes spikes in cortisol or harms the gut.

She said it is fine to enjoy coffee without food, with a caveat about adding large amounts of cream, milk, or sugar. Social media posts have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach can damage the gut lining and spike cortisol levels. One TikTok post from a medical professional advised against the practice.

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No Evidence Links Coffee To Cortisol Spikes

However, Dr. Khapra said this is not supported by evidence. She noted that no major metabolic issues or cortisol spikes have been found in studies. Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal glands, which are located on top of the kidneys. It helps regulate the body's response to stress, and high or low levels can affect overall health, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

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Cortisol naturally peaks in the morning, which might explain perceived spikes from morning coffee. The Cleveland Clinic notes this natural peak means the spike some people attribute to coffee might just be a normal process. Caffeine relaxes the muscular valve between the esophagus and stomach, which can cause stomach acid to move up into the esophagus and lead to heartburn. This occurs whether a person has eaten or not, but without food, various symptoms can arise.

Caffeine Effects On Empty Stomach Digestion

Dr. Douglas Weine, a New Jersey-based gastroenterologist, told Everyday Health that nausea, burning in the abdomen, or the urge to use the bathroom can occur. The body absorbs caffeine more rapidly on an empty stomach, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Caffeine is a stimulant, so it can activate the central nervous system and contribute to an increase in blood pressure and heart rate. This can lead to anxiety, heart palpitations, and sleep issues from the caffeine.

However, most healthy adults experience no negative side effects. Everyone handles caffeine differently, and some are more sensitive than others. Dr. Khapra said it should not cause too many gastrointestinal symptoms. She advised consuming smaller amounts if sensitivity exists.

Adding milk or eating food can mitigate acid reflux. People should listen to their bodies for discomfort. Dr. Khapra said, Coffee doesn't seem to cause major problems when you drink it on an empty stomach. Studies haven't really shown that it causes problems with your cortisol or blood sugar or any other kind of metabolic issues.

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Additives And Individual Tolerance To Coffee

She also said, I think it's fine if you enjoy your cup of coffee on an empty stomach. But she noted that a large amount of cream, milk, sugar, or other additives is not included. The Cleveland Clinic states that some people experience no negative side effects when consuming coffee on an empty stomach. For those who do, symptoms like acid reflux, heartburn, nausea, or needing to use the bathroom may occur.

The key is individual tolerance. Dr. Khapra believes it is fine to drink coffee without food. She advised listening to your body and adjusting consumption if discomfort arises.