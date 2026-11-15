Coffee Doesn't Just Help You Poop. It May Change The Physiology in Your Gut.

We can usually feel the effects of coffee in the body pretty quickly.

If you're a regular coffee drinker, that first sip can promptly clear the morning fog and get your day going. We're all keen to know what might be going on inside our bodies as a result of our coffee habits, but it's surprisingly difficult to pin down the details.

. The researchers investigated whether habitual coffee intake was associated with gut microbiota composition and gastrointestinal physiology measures like colon contractions .

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And in general, the more caffeine metabolites there were in a person's urine sample, the more bacteria there were in their poop, too. That correlation held up for all four caffeine metabolites tested, which means it's unlikely to have occurred due to random chance.

The 48 people who drank coffee frequently – defined in this study by the low bar of consuming coffee on four or more of the eight days – had more microbial species richness in samples of their poop than the 13 who drank it rarely . Even that result wasn't particularly strong, statistically speaking, especially because of the low sample size.

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's growth can be stimulated by coffee in lab conditions, and that it tends to grow more prolifically in the guts of coffee drinkers. But in this study, when the microbiome results were adjusted using a statistical tool designed to decrease the rate of false discovery, these differences between frequent and rare drinkers did not hold up, thoughScientists would have to conduct this research with a much, much larger sample size to know for sure if there are any meaningful patterns here.

"It is important to note that this study was originally not intended to investigate the effects of coffee consumption," the authors,"the relationships observed provide valuable indications for future research on the interplay between the gut microbiota, gut physiology, and coffee – one of the most consumed beverages in the world. "