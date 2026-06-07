Coffee Chats with Lamorne Morris on Spider-Noir, New Girl's Winston and Screenwriting

In this episode of Coffee Chats, Lamorne Morris shares his experiences working on Spider-Noir, his thoughts on magic, musings on Robbie Robertson's journey, and even reveals the winding journey to playing Winston in New Girl. He also discusses the significance of Nick Cage's attention to detail and the rapport he developed off-camera with the star. Morris also discusses his experiences with screenwriting, film references, and the audition process for New Girl's Winston, sharing his excitement about the upcoming new project. Tune in to Screen Rant's Coffee Chats for a fun and engaging interview with Lamorne Morris.

Coffee Chats, ScreenRant's signature interview series, returns for its 12th episode with beloved actor Lamorne Morris . ScreenRant's Coffee Chats operates as a mixture of personal discussion through the lens of coffee as well as a dive into the guest's latest project.

The Prime Video series Spider-Noir has received rave reviews, with fans and critics praising the black-and-white stylization and the performances of Nicolas Cage and the ensemble cast. Morris describes the experience of working alongside Nick Cage for Spider-Noir, shares his thoughts on Robbie Robertson's journey, and even reveals how he ended up playing Winston in New Girl. He also talks about the significance of Nick Cage's attention to detail and the rapport he developed off-camera with the star.

In this episode of Coffee Chats, Morris discusses his experiences with screenwriting, film references, and the audition process for New Girl's Winston





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Movies Television Celebrities Lamorne Morris { Topic: Personal Experiences } { Topic: Cinema And Film } { Topic: Screenwriting } { Topic: TV Shows Television } { Topic: End Credits }

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