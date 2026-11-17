Country star Cody Johnson announces he will skip the November 18 CMA Awards to recover from severe physical and mental exhaustion caused by his recent tour. This decision follows his major wins at the 2026 ACMAwards.

Cody Johnson, a leading figure in modern country music, has confirmed he will not attend the 2026 CMA Awards scheduled for Wednesday, November 18. The 39-year-old singer issued a transparent statement on Tuesday, November 17, explaining that he is prioritizing his health over his professional obligations. His withdrawal impacts the upcoming ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, where he was initially slated to perform and accept multiple honors. This announcement comes just one day after the awards were announced, surprising fans and industry peers who expected his high-profile presence. Johnson cited the need to address underlying health issues that had recently forced him to cancel international tour dates.

Health Reasons Behind CMA Awards Withdrawal

Johnson stated that his absence is due to a realization that much of his recent illness stemmed from severe mental and physical exhaustion. He explained that getting sick at the end of his UK Tour earlier this month revealed the toll that constant high-intensity work was taking on his body. He described his current state as one where he needs to step back from the "100 miles per hour" lifestyle that has defined his career. The singer emphasized that while he is thankful for his success, he has historically put too much pressure on himself to perform like "superman." He believes that acknowledging this truth is necessary for his long-term well-being and recovery.

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The decision to withdraw was not made lightly, as Johnson acknowledged the expectations placed upon him by the country music community. He referred to his fanbase as the "COJO Nation" and expressed a desire to be honest about his struggles rather than hiding them. He noted that helping others involves revealing one's real-life truths, even when they differ from the narratives found in song lyrics. By choosing to spend time recouping at home, he aims to be grounded by his family, which he identified as the most important support system he has right now. He assured his audience that his time away is for recuperation and that he values the hard work it took to reach his current career status.

Recent Accolades and Award Nominations

Johnson's withdrawal is particularly notable given his recent success at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards. On Sunday, May 17, at the MGM Grand Garden, he faced off against six other major names in country music for the Entertainer of the Year category. He ultimately won the top prize, dedicating the award to his friend and fellow nominee Luke Combs. This victory marked a significant peak in his career, highlighting his status among the elite of the genre. The timing of his health announcement suggests that the pressures of maintaining such a high profile may have contributed to his need for rest.

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In addition to his past wins, Johnson was nominated for five awards at the upcoming 2026 CMA Awards. The nominations include Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Single of the Year for his hit "The Fall." He was also recognized for Music Video of the Year for the same track. Despite these accolades, Johnson has chosen to forgo the celebration and performance opportunities. He indicated that his absence will extend through the end of the year, with plans to return in 2027. This strategic pause allows him to address his health without the immediate pressure of awards season performances.

Impact on Tour Dates and Performances

Johnson's health issues were previously highlighted when he canceled shows in Belfast and Dublin due to a viral infection. At that time, doctors advised him not to perform, forcing a late announcement that disappointed fans who had been looking forward to the Irish dates. He expressed deep regret for the inconvenience and promised to return to Ireland as soon as possible. The recent announcement connects these earlier travel cancellations to a broader pattern of exhaustion. It suggests that the viral infection was a symptom of deeper issues rather than an isolated incident. This context helps explain his current decision to step away from the spotlight entirely.

The 2026 CMA Awards, originally expected to feature Johnson on stage, will proceed without his performance. Carrie Underwood is among other artists slated for the November 20 ceremony, but Johnson's absence leaves a noticeable gap. Johnson mentioned that he had waited his whole life to be in his current position and would not have it any other way. However, he recognizes that the pace of his career is unsustainable without periods of rest. His message to the COJO Nation includes a thank you for their continued love and support, framing this break as a necessary step for his future in music.

Looking Ahead to Future Projects and Returns

Johnson concluded his statement by affirming his commitment to the country music industry while emphasizing the need for balance. He signed his message with "Cody" and reiterated his gratitude for the grace and understanding shown by fans during this downtime. The singer indicated that he will see everyone in 2027, suggesting a planned return to public appearances and performances by then. This timeline allows for a full recovery and a reset of his work-life balance. His transparency about mental and physical health challenges sets a precedent for other artists facing similar pressures. The country music community is expected to respect his decision as a necessary step for his well-being.

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The withdrawal of Cody Johnson from the 2026 CMA Awards underscores the intense demands of the modern entertainment industry. His recognition at the ACMAwards just months prior highlights the rapid pace at which successful artists must operate. By choosing health over awards, Johnson sends a message about the importance of self-care in high-pressure careers. Fans and colleagues alike are left to await his return in 2027, hoping for his full recovery. This event marks a significant moment in Johnson's career, shifting focus from accolades to personal health. The industry continues to watch his progress with interest and support.