Country star Cody Johnson withdraws from the 2026 CMA Awards to pay tribute to Dolly Parton, who passed away on August 25. Explore the impact of her death on the industry.

Country music star Cody Johnson will not attend the upcoming 2026 CMA Awards, citing the recent passing of country legend Dolly Parton. Johnson, 39, announced the decision in a candid Instagram statement released on Tuesday, November 17. He explained that he feels the event should not proceed as usual without honoring the profound impact Parton had on the genre.

Cody Johnson Withdraws From Nashville Ceremony

Johnson, who has received four nominations for the ceremony, stated that he will not be attending the event held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The awards show was scheduled to take place tomorrow, relative to his post on November 17. He emphasized that no amount of industry honors can compensate for the loss of such a significant figure. Johnson wrote that Parton was more than a musician; she was a friend who profoundly influenced his personal life and career. He expressed that the industry needs to reflect on what kind of person she was rather than just her accolades.

Also read Cody Johnson to Skip CMA Awards Due to 'Mental and Physical Exhaustion'

Dolly Parton Died After Hospitalization in August

Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 at the age of 80. The country icon was hospitalized at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center prior to her death. A spokesperson for the singer later confirmed that Parton died following a private statement which was partially obscured in the source text. The announcement highlighted her lifetime of bringing joy, laughter, hope, and integrity to everything she touched. Her generosity extended to countless individuals, including many she never met personally. Parton remained a constant source of support and a helping hand for fans and colleagues alike.

Kacey Musgraves Performs Tribute at MTV Awards

Artists across the industry have already begun paying tribute to Parton following her death. Kacey Musgraves, 38, performed a soulful cover of Parton's signature song, I Will Always Love You. The performance took place on Sunday, September 27, during the 2026 MTV Music Video Awards. Musgraves wore a fuchsia crystal gown during the heartfelt rendition. The singer noted that the performance supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt's Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital. This cause is close to her heart, and she expressed missing Parton's support on significant days. Musgraves felt Parton's presence in every moment despite her absence.

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Parton Nominated Posthumously for Two Awards

Despite her death, Dolly Parton received two posthumous nominations in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category. One nomination was for the track Here, performed with Zac Brown Band. The second nomination was for Light of a Clear Blue Morning, a collaboration with Lainey Wilson. Miley Cyrus praised the nomination, calling it a beautiful way to honor Parton's enormous heart. Cyrus wrote this message on Monday, November 16. She noted that being nominated alongside Parton, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire was a privilege. The recognition highlights the enduring legacy of Parton's collaborative spirit and musical contributions.

Lainey Wilson Reflects on Parton's Personal Impact

Before hosting the annual award show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Lainey Wilson opened up about Parton's influence. Wilson, 34, shared how much impact Parton had on her own life during an episode on Tuesday, November 17. Wilson recounted that Parton's friends focused on her character rather than her award count. They discussed the kind of person she was rather than the number of Grammys or CMAs she won. Wilson stated that everyone needs to strive to emulate that level of personal integrity. The tribute underscores the deep personal connections Parton maintained throughout her career. Her legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists and fans worldwide.