Country star Cody Johnson declines attendance at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, citing mental and physical exhaustion from his UK tour. He holds five nominations.

Country music star Cody Johnson has officially announced his absence from the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, which took place on Wednesday night, May 17, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Despite receiving five major nominations for the prestigious ceremony, the singer chose to prioritize his health and personal well-being over attending the high-profile event.

Johnson Cites Physical and Mental Exhaustion

Johnson addressed his devoted "CoJo Nation" fanbase, his industry peers, and the broader country music community through a public statement explaining his decision to withdraw from the festivities. He revealed that his choice to skip the show stemmed from severe mental and physical exhaustion that developed towards the end of his United Kingdom tour earlier in the month. By sharing these details, Johnson aimed to demonstrate that revealing personal truths can help others in similar situations.

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He emphasized that while his honesty usually comes through his lyrics, this specific reality is part of his everyday life rather than a creative output. Johnson acknowledged that he often tries to project an image of invincibility, telling himself and others that he is like Superman. However, he admitted that this mindset creates an unrealistic expectation that fails to account for his humanity and natural limits.

Five Key Nominations Remain in Consideration

The country singer is currently nominated for five awards at the Wednesday night ceremony, including the top honor of entertainer of the year. His other notable nominations include male vocalist of the year, single of the year, and music video of the year for his track "The Fall." These accolades highlight his significant impact and recent success within the competitive country music landscape.

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In his message, Johnson reflected on the intense effort required to reach the upper echelon of his career, stating that he has waited his entire life to achieve his current status. He affirmed that the hard work and dedication necessary to get to this point were well worth the journey, expressing no regret about his professional trajectory despite the current break.

Focusing on Recovery and Family Support

Johnson explained that maintaining a pace of one hundred miles per hour at all times is unsustainable and unhealthy. He recognized this pattern of overexertion and decided that he needs to spend time recouping at his home to regain his balance. He identified being grounded by his family as the most critical element needed for his current recovery process.

The artist thanked his audience for their understanding, love, support, and grace during this necessary downtime that will extend through the end of the year. He expressed gratitude for the community's patience as he steps back from the spotlight to focus on his health and family connections.

Future Plans and Industry Impact

Johnson confirmed that he will return to the public eye in 2027, giving his fans a clear timeline for his next appearances. This break marks a significant moment in his career, showing that even top-tier artists must manage their physical and mental health carefully. His decision underscores the growing importance of rest and recovery in the demanding music industry.

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This announcement serves as a reminder of the pressures faced by performers who maintain rigorous touring schedules. Fans and industry observers will likely reflect on Johnson's journey as he transitions from the intense period of his UK tour to a quieter time at home. His nominations will still be counted and announced, but the celebratory atmosphere of the awards show will be absent for his personal celebration.