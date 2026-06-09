Cody Bellinger Delivers Tiebreaking Single as Yankees Outlast Guardians in 10-Inning Grind

In a marathon game that lasted nearly four hours, the New York Yankees overcame a litany of injuries and a depleted bullpen to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 7-5 in ten innings. Cody Bellinger, who struggled on the road this season, broke a tie with a one-out single in the tenth, scoring two runs. The Yankees used every reliever except one, with David Bednar pitching the final five outs. Paul Goldschmidt homered early and tied the game late, while a spectacular defensive play by Brayan Rocchio temporarily thwarted a New York rally. The Guardians rallied from an early deficit, with Ryan McMahon and Angel Martinez trading homers to keep the game close. The win improves the Yankees to 1-3 in extra innings this year and highlights their depth amid injuries to stars like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Juan Soto.

CLEVELAND - The New York Yankees faced a critical road test against the Cleveland Guardians , overcoming significant adversity to secure a 7-5 victory in a grueling ten-inning marathon.

The win improved their extra-inning record to 1-3 this season, a notable improvement from their previous struggles. Cody Bellinger, whose production had starkly differed between home and on the road, delivered the decisive blow with a tiebreaking one-out single in the tenth inning. His hit scored automatic runner Trent Grisham and Ben Rice, who had been intentionally walked, breaking a 5-5 deadlock.

Bellinger entered the game with a remarkable 1.140 OPS at Yankee Stadium compared to a .591 OPS on the road, making his clutch performance even more confounding yet crucial for the Yankees. The team had to navigate the game without several key power hitters, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Juan Soto, who were unavailable due to injuries or other reasons.

This forced the Yankees to rely on depth, using their entire bench and all but one arm in a bullpen that was stretched to its limits. David Bednar, the seventh reliever, emerged as the hero, recording the final five outs, including three straight with the tying runs on base, to seal the hard-fought victory.

Paul Goldschmidt provided early offensive momentum with a two-run homer in the first inning and later tied the game at 5-5 in the eighth with an RBI fielder's choice. The Yankees mounted a rally with three singles but were thwarted by an extraordinary defensive play from Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio, who executed a spectacular double play to snuff out the threat. The game featured several momentum shifts.

The Guardians erased a 3-0 deficit in the third inning, capitalizing on a wild pitch and a two-out error by José Caballero. Ryan McMahon put the Yankees back ahead with an opposite-field home run that just cleared the 19-foot wall in left field in the fifth, a call confirmed after review.

However, the Guardians immediately responded in their next at-bat; Angel Martinez's two-run homer off Paul Blackburn gave Cleveland a 5-4 lead. The Yankees' pitching staff was shorthanded, as starter Will Warren lasted only 4 1/3 innings, needing 91 pitches. Manager Aaron Boone then pieced together a bullpen effort that included key outs from left-handers Ryan Yarbrough and Tim Hill, both of whom struck out All-Star third baseman José Ramírez with two runners on in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively.

The atmosphere at Progressive Field was charged, with fan bases trading chants and cheers throughout the night. The victory underscored the Yankees' resilience and ability to win in myriad ways, even without their thunderous power core, while showcasing the Guardians' fight in a tightly contested contest. The result keeps New York pushing forward in the standings despite mounting injuries, while Cleveland remains a tough out at home.

This game will be remembered for its length, defensive brilliance, and Bellinger's timely hit that defied his road splits. The Yankees' reliance on their bullpen raises concerns about sustainability, but for one night, they found a way to outlast a division rival in a game that felt like a potential playoff preview





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Yankees Guardians Cody Bellinger Extra Innings David Bednar Paul Goldschmidt Brayan Rocchio Ryan Mcmahon Angel Martinez Aaron Boone Will Warren Progressive Field MLB Baseball New York Yankees Cleveland Guardians

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