Cody Bellinger delivers in the 10th as Yankees take opener against Guardians

Cody Bellinger hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Yankees defeated the Guardians 7-5 on Monday night.

Cody Bellinger hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-5 on Monday night.

Paul Goldschmidt and Ryan McMahon homered for the Yankees, who won for the first time in four extra-inning games this season. Angel Martínez connected for a two-run homer in the fifth to give the Guardians a 5-4 lead before Goldschmidt's grounder in the eighth drove in Trent Grisham to tie it. With Ali Sánchez as the automatic runner in the 10th, Ben Rice was intentionally walked with one out.

Max Schuemann challenged a called strike three on a full count and got it overturned to ball four, loading the bases. The Guardians pulled their infield in, but Bellinger's base hit to left field off Shawn Armstrong drove in Sánchez and Rice. David Bednar , the seventh Yankees pitcher, struck out three in 1 2/3 hitless innings for the win. He retired five of the six batters he faced.

Martínez was mired in an 8-for-61 slump before his two-run shot to right-center off Paul Blackburn in the fifth. It was Martínez's first homer since May 17 against Cincinnati. After Rice drew a walk in the first, Goldschmidt connected on a cutter from starter Gavin Williams and drove it into the left-field bleachers. Goldschmidt has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .314 with three homers and 13 RBIs during that span.

New York had runners at the corners with one out in the eighth when Cleveland shortstop Brayan Rocchio made a diving stop on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s hard-hit grounder up the middle. Rocchio touched second base with his glove, pivoted and then threw out Chisholm at first from his right knee to complete the double play. Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole will make his fourth start Tuesday since returning from Tommy John surgery. RHP Slade Cecconi pitches for Cleveland.





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