Fox News Digital cameras turn on far-left activists funded by Neville Roy Singham during a Capitol Hill lobbying event, sparking a confrontation involving CodePink and BreakThrough News members who refuse to answer questions.

Fox News Digital has exposed the behavior of far-left activist groups funded by communist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, capturing footage of members aggressively targeting lawmakers on Capitol Hill before turning the cameras on the agitators themselves. The incident occurred during a lobbying event titled the "Taxpayer Uprising," where activists from CodePink, BreakThrough News, the People's Forum, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation were observed cornering politicians with hostile questioning. When confronted by reporters, these groups, including prominent CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin, reacted with anger, refusing to engage and covering their faces with symbolic scarves and bags.

Activists Target Lawmakers at Bagel Caucus Event

The confrontations began just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday inside the Rayburn House Office Building, where participants in the U.S. House Bagel Caucus were hosting a breakfast gathering. Medea Benjamin and other activists immediately surrounded Rep. Dan Goldman, a Democrat from New York, and pointed their cameras at him while he attempted to speak. Benjamin, wearing a shirt that read "NO WAR ON IRAN," challenged Goldman on Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act, falsely claiming it represented a "merging" of the U.S. and Israeli militaries. Goldman corrected the record, explaining that the section facilitated a collaboration on technology essential for national security, noting that the U.S. depends on Israel for certain innovations just as Israel depends on the United States.

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Refusal to Answer Questions and Symbolic Protests

During the exchange, Goldman described the situation in Gaza as "absolutely horrific" and expressed a desire for Hamas to allow humanitarian aid to enter the region. The activists reacted with audible groans and shouted insults, with CodePink activist Tighe Barry, Benjamin's husband, yelling that Goldman had made a "horrific lie" and taking offense at the congressman's statement. Despite Goldman's attempts to maintain decorum and walk away, the group continued to press him. As the event moved to the Rayburn cafeteria, tables were numbered by lobbying group and adorned with pink signs reading "TAXPAYER UPRISING" and "WAR IS NOT GREEN." Activists continued their tactics of surrounding and filming lawmakers, creating a hostile environment for those attending the breakfast.

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Network Funding and Media Tactics Exposed

The activist network operating in the Capitol is largely funded by Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based communist tycoon, through organizations like BreakThrough News and the People's Forum. For years, these groups have utilized a tactic known as "bird dogging," where they corner targets in public settings to shame them on social media and in live footage. On this particular Wednesday, the roles were reversed when Fox News Digital followed these groups for six hours through the halls of Congress. When the media cameras were turned on the activists, they refused to answer questions, covered the lenses with Palestinian keffiyeh scarves and watermelon-patterned backpacks, and resorted to ad hominem attacks and smears against the reporters.

Online Reaction and Continued Political Pressure

Following the release of the footage, the activists published their own videos of the confrontations, framing the media presence as an obstacle to their message. One follower congratulated the group on their success in deploying what was described as "psychic militancy." The incident highlights the ongoing tension between established media outlets and funded activist networks that seek to influence policy through direct, often confrontational engagement with legislators. As Democrats prepare to take power and shape the political landscape for 2028, groups like CodePink continue to pressure elected officials on issues ranging from military aid to immigration, utilizing high-visibility tactics to keep their agendas in the public eye.